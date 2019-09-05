Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

WNBA: Connecticut Sun rout Dallas Wings to clinch top-two playoff seeding

Thursday 5 September 2019 10:04, UK

Jonquel Jones of the Connecticut Sun rebounds the ball against the Dallas Wings
Image: Jonquel Jones of the Connecticut Sun rebounds the ball against the Dallas Wings

Jonquel Jones had 22 points and seven rebounds as the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 102-72 on Wednesday night to clinch a top-two seed in the playoffs after their ninth straight home victory.

Latest WNBA standings

Latest WNBA standings

Which WNBA teams have sealed their playoff places and where are they seeded?

Connecticut Sun 102-72 Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings v Connecticut Sun in the WNBA 1:41
Highlights from the WNBA as Dallas Wings took on Connecticut Sun at the Mohegan Sun Arena

Jonquel Jones had 22 points and seven rebounds as the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 102-72 on Wednesday night to clinch a top-two seed in the playoffs after their ninth straight home victory.

Connecticut (23-9) moved within a game of first-place Washington and three games ahead of third-place Los Angeles - with the top two teams receiving a bye to the semifinals. Connecticut has a chance to set a club record with a win over Chicago on Friday by going 16-1 at home this season, topping its 15-2 mark in 2011.

Sync NBA fixtures to your phone

Sync NBA fixtures to your phone

Sync your team's 2019-20 NBA schedule, plus NBA Saturdays and NBA Sundays, to your phone's calendar

Morgan Tuck scored 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and Alyssa Thomas added 15 points for Connecticut, which has won seven of its last eight games.

Connecticut led 49-26 at halftime behind Jones' 18 points and six rebounds. Arike Ogunbowale had 14 of Dallas' 26 first-half points as her teammates were just 5-of-17 shooting.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Ogunbowale finished with 32 points for Dallas (10-22), which is 2-14 on the road this season. She reached 20-plus points for a rookie-record ninth straight game.

More on this story

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK