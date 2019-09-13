Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Spain come from behind to beat Australia in World Cup semi-final thriller

Friday 13 September 2019 14:09, UK

Spain&#39;s Marc Gasol (L) fights for the ball with Australia&#39;s Patty Mills during the Basketball World Cup semi-final game between Australia and Spain in Beijing on September 13, 2019.
Image: Spain's Marc Gasol (L) inspired a Spain fightback as they reached the FIBA World Cup final

Marc Gasol netted 33 points and Ricky Rubio dished out 12 assists as Spain came from behind to beat Australia 95-88 in a double-overtime thriller and reach Sunday's FIBA basketball World Cup final.

Contesting their first semi-final since winning the tournament in 2006, Spain led by a single point after the first quarter but suffered a shooting slump in the second that enabled the Australians to open up an eight-point lead.

Things were looking bad for Spain as Australia increased their lead to double digits in the third, but they upped the tempo on defence, shackling Australian ball-handler Patty Mills as Gasol and Rubio dragged their team back into the game to force overtime.

More on this story

The first extra period ended even but as Australia's shooting touch around the basket deserted them, Spain finally found their offensive rhythm to pull away in the second and go through to Sunday's final where they will face either Argentina or France.

© 2019 Sky UK