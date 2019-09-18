Please select your default edition
Stephen Curry planning to be part of Team USA at 2020 Olympics

Wednesday 18 September 2019 17:39, UK

Stephen Curry in action for the USA during the 2014 FIBA World Cup
Image: Stephen Curry in action for the USA during the 2014 FIBA World Cup

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is planning to be part of the team that represents the United States at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"That is the plan, for sure," Curry told ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "You know, obviously knock on wood, you don't want any injuries or things like that to interfere."

Team USA are coming off an embarrassing seventh-place finish in the FIBA World Cup.

Rudy Gobert of France celebrates the victory with teammate Evan Fournier after the quarter final of 2019 FIBA World Cup between USA and France
Image: Rudy Gobert celebrates France's victory over the USA with team-mate Evan Fournier

The US team had won 58 consecutive tournament games in FIBA and Olympic competition with NBA players dating to 2005 coming into the tournament, but left without a gold medal for the first time since 2006.

Curry has been on two of the World Cup teams during that stretch, but has yet to compete in the Olympics.

"I've never been on the Olympic team. I've been on two World Cup championship gold-medal teams. But the Olympics is the experience that I want. And next year will hopefully be it," said Curry.

The American squad had to cope with more than two dozen defections from NBA stars who backed out of their commitment to play before the tournament.

More on this story

Of the 35 players named last summer as possible members of the roster, only four made it to China - Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton, Harrison Barnes and Myles Turner.

"We're still the best," said Curry, before adding a caveat. "If we get the guys that are supposed to be there, in terms of, you know, representing us in the Olympic stage and the commitment has been there, and I think it'll be there next year."

