Ryan Anderson set to rejoin Houston Rockets

Ryan Anderson is set to return to the Houston Rockets after the forward agreed to a partially-guaranteed contract on Wednesday.

Anderson departed the Rockets last summer after two seasons in Houston, starting his 2018-19 campaign with the Phoenix Suns before moving on to the Miami Heat.

The 31-year-old averaged just 2.5 points per game last season, but according to The Athletic, will now return to Houston, where he scored 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game during his previous two-year spell.

Anderson was involved in two trades in less than six months when he went from the Rockets to the Suns in August last year and then was traded from the Suns to the Heat in February. The Heat waived him in July.

A first-round draft pick in 2008 by the New Jersey Nets, Anderson has scored 12.4 points per game with 5.3 rebounds over 647 career games for the Nets, Orlando Magic, New Orleans Pelicans, Rockets, Suns and Heat.

Anderson shot 40.3-percent from 3-point range for the Rockets in the 2016-17 season and is a 38.0-percent shooter from long range in his career.

The Rockets will hope Anderson's long-range prowess can create spacing for primary ball-handlers James Harden and Russell Westbrook, who was traded to Houston by the Oklahoma City Thunder in July.

