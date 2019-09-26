Jeremy Lin says Chinese fans' support key to Beijing Ducks move

Former NBA star Jeremy Lin said the support of the Chinese fans was one of the main reasons why he signed for the Beijing Ducks.

Lin, who was a NBA free agent, signed a contract with Ducks in August to play in the new Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) season and was officially announced on Thursday.

The 31-year-old said earlier this summer he had received little interest from NBA clubs during free agency, despite winning the first championship of his career with the Toronto Raptors.

"I am really looking forward to and really happy coming to the CBA - which is an honour for me," Lin, who was reportedly offered $3m per year in the contract, said.

Image: Jeremy Lin celebrates the Toronto Raptors' NBA title win

"I have dreamed to play at the NBA since I was very young, however, I didn't receive any contract from the NBA. I indeed had many offers from other leagues, and my agent also told me that playing in the Euroleague was the best way to return to the NBA.

"However, for me, since five or seven years ago, I have told myself that I will come and to play to the CBS because I have received a lot of support from fans in China since I started playing in the NBA."

Lin played 23 games for the Raptors, including three starts, but he was benched during the playoffs and had no impact on Toronto's historic title win. He said he was embarrassed not to have made a contribution and did not feel he earned the title of NBA champion.

A player with Taiwanese parents, Lin became something of an idol in China following his famous 35-game 'Linsanity' run with the New York Knicks in 2012.

Image: Jeremy Lin celebrates a 2012 win for the New York Knicks during the 'Linsanity' period of his career

The 31-year-old Harvard alum has played for eight different teams over the course of his NBA career that began in October of 2010.

At his unveiling, Lin, who will wear the No 7 jersey in Beijing, outlined what he wants to achieve in Beijing and how it was an easy decision to make the move.

He said: "My goal to come here is to win. I just want to win and [Beijing Ducks] share the same goal. The team fight for every player and I have talked about this with Zhai Xiaochuan (Beijing Ducks player), which I think is good.

"So, everything is good. Beijing is a nice city, I have been well taken care of, so actually it was really an easy decision to join the team."

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.