DeMarcus Cousins could return for LA Lakers this season, says Frank Vogel

Injured Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins could play again this season, according to head coach Frank Vogel.

The 29-year-old underwent surgery on a torn anterior cruciate ligament in August after picking up the injury during workouts in Las Vegas.

The setback occurred just a month after Cousins signed a one-year $3.5m contract with the Lakers but the franchise is still hopeful of seeing him on the floor before the NBA season is over.

Vogel said: "With these injuries that are long rehabs, you have to see and take it kind of month to month and see where he's at.

Image: Frank Vogel is hopeful Cousins could return for the Lakers this season

"But we've not closed the door on a possible return for him."

It is not the first time Cousins has suffered a serious injury - he suffered a torn Achilles in January 2018, but went on to play 30 regular-season games and eight post-season games for the Golden State Warriors last season.

Following his injury, the Lakers have signed center Dwight Howard.

