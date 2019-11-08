Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry set to miss the rest of the season

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is set to miss the rest of the NBA season.

Curry underwent surgery on his broken left hand last Friday. At that time, the team announced they would update his status in three months, which could have put Curry back on the court around the All-Star Game.

However, Ric Bucher wrote in Bleacher Report that the original prognosis may have been optimistic.

"A team source says the fracture was worse than originally thought, and it's unlikely that he plays again this season," said Bucher.

This season was already a hard slide for the Warriors, who have appeared in the NBA Finals in five consecutive seasons - winning in 2015, 2017 and 2018 - but are off to a 2-6 start. Among other issues, they lost Kevin Durant to free agency and Klay Thompson is out for the season due to a torn ACL suffered in the Finals.

Curry, a two-time MVP, suffered the injury against the Phoenix Suns on October 30 after landing hard on his hand on a drive into the lane that ended with a collision with Suns center Aron Baynes.

The 31-year-old averaged 20.3 points in the first four games of the season and has a career average of 23.5 points per game. Golden State plays Friday night at Minnesota.