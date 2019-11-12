Tony Parker: San Antonio Spurs legend's No 9 jersey retired

San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker's iconic number 9 jersey was raised to the rafters of the AT&T Center in an emotional ceremony on Monday night as the franchise retired the Frenchman's number.

In his 18 years with the Spurs, Parker made six All-Star teams, won four titles, and was the 2007 Finals MVP.

Parker's uniform was lifted to the rafters alongside fellow Big Three members' Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili after the Spurs' defeat to the Grizzlies on Monday night. Together, they led San Antonio to four of its five franchise championships together and have the most wins (541) of any trio in league history.

Parker, the final member of the group to retire after playing out the final year of his career in Charlotte for the Hornets last season, reflected before the ceremony on all of their achievement.

He said: "I think slowly but surely I'm starting to realise everything we accomplished.

"It was great, the way Timmy was so unselfish and let me and Manu grow and not let any ego take over.

"We always only cared about winning championships. I think we were the perfect examples of sacrifice."

The Spurs made 'Merci Tony' the theme of the night.

Duncan, in his first season as a Spurs assistant coach, Ginobili and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich spoke during the ceremony.

Former players including Boris Diaw, Michael Finley, Ian Mahinmi and Tiago Splitter as well as former assistants Mike Budenholzer, Ime Udoka and James Borrego were all welcomed back for Parker's jersey retirement.

Former France national team team-mates Nicolas Batum and Ronny Turiaf and compatriot Thierry Henry were all in the arena for Parker's special night.

Popovich, who was famously hard on Parker during his early years with the franchise, had the crowd aughing as he said sorry to the Frenchman publicly.

He said: "I apologise for all the physical and mental abuse the whole time you were here. I've been wanting to say that for a long time."

"Thank you for everything you've done for our organisation. I love you."

A few bats crashed the party, buzzing the court minutes prior to and during Parker's retirement ceremony.

Two stadium workers attempted to corral them with nets but the crowd chanted, "Manu" in hopes Ginobili would repeat his 2017 performance when he swatted one down.

Ginobili rolled up his sleeves and feigned getting up but instead laughed and remained seated as the bats flew up to the rafters - after all, the night belonged to his former team-mate.

The next accolade lying in wait for Parker now, potentially, is an inauguration to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

