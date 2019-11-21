Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III at least a week from return

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III is making progress in his recovery from a broken thumb but isn't expected to return to action for at least another week.

The 20-year-old has been out since breaking his right thumb in the October 23 season-opener against the Phoenix Suns.

Bagley was evaluated by the team's medical staff on Wednesday and had an X-ray, according to the Sacramento Bee.

After an MRI exam following the injury revealed a non-displaced fracture, the Kings expected him to miss four to six weeks. He is now at the four-week mark since the injury.

Travelling with the Kings as they begin a four-game Eastern road swing Friday at the Brooklyn Nets, Bagley will be evaluated again when the Kings host the Denver Nuggets on November 30.

Bagley, the No 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, opened his second season by recording 14 points and 10 rebounds in the 124-95 loss in Phoenix.

Expected to be a pivotal piece of the Kings' young core this season, Bagley averaged 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in 62 games (four starts) as a rookie in 2018-19, making the All-Rookie first team.

Bagley was an All-American at Duke in 2017-18, averaging 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds in 33 games in his lone season with the Blue Devils.

The Kings defeated the Phoenix Suns 120-116 on Tuesday to record their fourth win in their last five games and improve to 6-7 for the season.

