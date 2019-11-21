Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic out for four weeks with ankle injury

Thursday 21 November 2019 21:32, UK

Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Orlando Magic looks on during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on November 15, 2019 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
Image: Nikola Vucevic was injured during Wednesday's game against the Raptors

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic will miss at least four weeks with a right ankle injury, according to reports.

Vucevic was injured while defending Norman Powell on a drive to the basket in the second quarter of Wednesday's 113-97 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Vucevic had three points, five rebounds and five assists before he was injured.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

A first-time All-Star last season, Vucevic was spotted using crutches to leave the locker room after the game.

Vucevic, who was the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week, averages a team co-leading 17.1 points per game and team-best 11.6 rebounds this season.

More on this story

The 29-year-old is averaging 15.7 points and 10.2 rebounds in 550 career games with the Philadelphia 76ers and Magic.

© 2019 Sky UK