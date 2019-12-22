Lebron James an injury doubt for Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets

Lebron James is at risk of missing his first game of the season after suffering an injury earlier this week.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is doubtful to face the Denver Nuggets in Sunday's game due to a thoracic muscle strain in his back.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters that James suffered the injury during Tuesday's 105-102 loss against the Indiana Pacers and played with the ailment during Thursday's 111-104 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks.

James, who also did not participate in Saturday's practice, is averaging 25.8 points, a team-high 10.6 assists and 7.5 rebounds so far this season.

His scoring figures are second only to Anthony Davis, who leads the Lakers with 27.7 points per game.

Forward Kyle Kuzma (ankle) meanwhile practiced on Saturday and is probable to play against the Nuggets having missed the last five games.

The Lakers remain top of the Western Conference despite back-to-back defeats and are due to follow up their clash with Denver with a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Boxing Day.