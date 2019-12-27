Please select your default edition
Zion Williamson trusts New Orleans Pelicans' rehab plans

Friday 27 December 2019 07:11, UK

Zion Williamson throws down a dunk in the Pelicans&#39; preseason over Chicago
Image: Zion Williamson had surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee

Zion Williamson says he trusts the rehab plans by the New Orleans Pelicans as he returns from surgery.

Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, told ESPN's Jorge Sedano that his rehab from surgery to repair a torn right meniscus includes working to make his body's kinetic chain work in sync.

That includes learning how to walk and run differently.

The 19-year-old rookie said he "trusts the organization" and the decisions that are being made to best benefit his 6ft 6in, 284-pound body.

David Griffin, general manager of the New Orleans Pelicans, said last week that Williamson "has made really good progress."

Williamson, who was named the Naismith Player of the Year this spring following his only season at Duke, had surgery on his right meniscus on October 21st.

Zion Williamson finishes at the rim against the Utah Jazz
Image: Zion Williamson finishes at the rim against the Utah Jazz

The Pelicans initially said they anticipated he'd miss six to eight weeks.

He can take part in full weight-bearing exercises, and he took shots in the Pelicans' shootaround on Tuesday. He has not yet taken part in 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 drills.

"We're really excited with where he's at," Griffin said.

"He's made really good progress. I know we've reached the eight-week point, and everyone is ready to see him. I think we're a little ways away yet."

Williamson played in four preseason games and averaged 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.

