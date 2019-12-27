LeBron James a doubt for Lakers-Blazers with groin injury

LeBron James is a doubt for the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Portland Trail Blazers after aggravating a groin injury in the first quarter of the 111-106 loss to Los Angeles Clippers.

It comes after James missed his first game of the season last Sunday, the 128-104 loss to the Denver Nuggets, with a muscle strain and lingering discomfort in his right groin.

It appears the 35-year-old aggravated the injury on his return after being kneed in the groin when taking a charge from the Clippers' Patrick Beverley.

James played 39 minutes against the Clippers, scoring 23 points on 9-of-24 shooting as well as adding 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Although the recent injury makes him a concern for Sunday's game, it is not believed to be as bad as when the player tore his left groin against the Golden State Warriors in December 2018, limiting him to just 55 games on the season.

On the injury, James said: "To be honest, I haven't even thought about Portland just yet.

"I'm always around the clock with my body, getting my treatment. If I'm feeling great, I'll be in the line-up. If I'm feeling well, I'll be in the line-up. We'll see what happens."

The Lakers are on a four-game losing streak but still lead the Western Conference by 2.5 games over the Nuggets ahead of Thursday's encounter between the two sides.