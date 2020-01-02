David Stern dies: We have lost a legend, says Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley led the tributes to former NBA commissioner David Stern, who died at the age of 77 on New Year's Day.

Speaking on NBA TV, Inside The NBA analyst Barkley said of Stern: "We lost a legend today. He is the greatest commissioner in sports history, plain and simple. He always did what was best for the players and the owners. He made the NBA what it is today and we should all be thankful.

Image: Charles Barkley and David Stern pictured during an NBA Finals television broadcast

"He was an innovator, a great businessman and when you screwed up he let you know it. But always, at the end when he had kicked you out of his office, he would give you a hug and say, 'Son, you've made a mistake but we are going to get past this'. I will never forget that."

Legendary former players and stars of the modern-day game paid personal tributes as the basketball world said a final farewell to Stern.

Image: David Stern poses with Michael Jordan

Without David Stern, the NBA would not be what it is today. He guided the league through turbulent times and grew the league into an international phenomenon, creating opportunities that few could have imagined before. His vision and leadership provided me with the global stage that allowed me to succeed. David had a deep love for the game of basketball and demanded excellence from those around him and I admired him for that. Michael Jordan

He understood the power of marketing. He was bold in his challenges. He was bold with his vision. David Stern said he was going to bet on the players - Magic, Bird, Jordan, myself, Doctor J. He said we need to expose these players and their stories to America. Isiah Thomas

We lost a great visionary. Him and Dr. James Naismith are the two most important people for the game of basketball. Dr Naismith because he invented the game and David for his vision, his vision to make this game global. LeBron James

The game changed in so many ways under David Stern’s leadership and vision. He demanded the best of everyone because he gave it himself. #Respect Thank you Commissioner. RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/veT9GQfrdC — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 1, 2020

David Stern was such a history-maker. When I announced in 1991 I had HIV, people thought they could get the virus from shaking my hand. When David allowed me to play in the 1992 All-Star Game in Orlando and then play for the Olympic Dream Team, we were able to change the world. Magic Johnson

There are no words that can really describe the far-reaching impact of Commissioner Stern's brilliance, vision, fairness and hard work over so many years. When you think of all that he accomplished worldwide on behalf of thousands of players, so many fans, all of the jobs he created for team and arena employees and all of the people that benefited from the many layers of growth in the sport and industry that David spearheaded and then passed on to others, there is no doubt Commissioner Stern lifted the NBA to new heights and he will be greatly missed by all of us. Larry Bird

David Stern was a true fan of the game and it showed in his work. Not only is the game global now because of him, but through social media we have interaction between the fans and players. He was a true, true icon of the sport and you can't say that about a lot of people. He is responsible for us [as players] being shown all over the world. Our faces, our talents, it was his vision. When he walked into room, all heads turned. When David walked in, he had a presence. You respected what he was doing for our league. Reggie Miller

Will never forget the words you spoke this day! "With the 7th pick" changed my life forever. Thank you and your family for your leadership and commitment to growing the game of basketball around the World. Forever grateful. RIP Commisoner Stern! pic.twitter.com/o7S4IT54NQ — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 1, 2020

He means so much to the game. He made this game global. He gave to guys like to me, like Luka (Doncic), Toni Kukoc, we can go on and on, Pau Gasol, all these international players, he gave us guys a chance. The game is going to miss him. Giannis Antetokounmpo

For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action. He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent countless hours in the office, at arenas and on planes wherever the game would take us. Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him it was always about the fundamentals - preparation, attention to detail and hard work. Adam Silver, NBA commissioner