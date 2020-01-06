Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck live on YouTube

Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey join Jaydee Dyer on a new episode of Heatcheck, Sky Sports' weekly NBA social show, live on YouTube on Tuesday at 5:45pm.

A new year brings with it some huge NBA talking points and the Heatcheck crew are on hand to have their say on the biggest of them.

The enigmatic Philadelphia 76ers remain formidable at home but cannot buy a win on the road. When will we see their best form on a consistent basis? And if we do, how far can twin stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons lead the Sixers in the playoffs?

With the trade deadline a month away, speculation concerning the futures of several big names is rife around the league. Once again in the midst of an underachieving season, Timberwolves' big man Karl-Anthony Towns has been the subject of early trade talk. Will the All-Star center force his way out of Minnesota or can the team make moves to get him the support he needs.

With the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets less than three weeks away from their showpiece meeting in Paris, British NBA journalist Mark Woods has been over to the States to catch up with the Eastern Conference leaders. He'll be joining the show to reveal what European fans can expect to see from Giannis Antetokonmpo, Mike Budenholzer and company when the Bucks hit France.

All-Star voting is well underway and Mo and Ovie will be selecting their East and West starters. If their recent Heatcheck exchanges are any sort of guide, you can expect some fireworks!

Finally, the pair will make their predictions on this weekend's upcoming Primetime games: Timberwolves @ Rockets (Saturday 10pm) and Jazz @ Wizards (Sunday 8:30pm). Saturday's game will be available to watch for free via a live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports mobile app and Sky Sports' YouTube channel.

