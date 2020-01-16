Atlanta Hawks land guard Jeff Teague in trade with Minnesota Timberwolves

The Atlanta Hawks acquired some help for point guard Trae Young on Thursday, making a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jeff Teague, according to reports.

ESPN was first to report the news.

The Hawks also will acquire guard Treveon Graham in the deal, while guard Allen Crabbe was dealt to the Timberwolves.

Image: Trae Young has averaged 35.2 minutes per game, which is the 13th most in the NBA

Teague, 31, is an 11-year veteran that played his first seven seasons with the Hawks, making the All-Star team in the 2014-15 season.

He has averaged 12.7 points with 5.8 assists in 746 career games with the Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Timberwolves.

In his third season in Minnesota, Teague was scoring 13.2 points per game with 6.1 assists in 34 games (13 starts).

Graham, 26, has averaged 5.2 points and 3.0 rebounds over 33 games in his first season with the Timberwolves. He has 4.3 points per game and 2.2 rebounds in 158 games over four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets and Timberwolves.

Crabbe, 27, is averaging 5.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 28 games with the Hawks.

In 372 career games over seven seasons, the Cal product has scored 9.2 points per game with 2.9 rebounds for the Portland Trail Blazers, Nets and Hawks.