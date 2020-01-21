Portland Trail Blazers finalise trade of Kent Bazemore to Sacramento Kings

The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forwards Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second-round draft picks.

Portland will save $12.3m with the deal -- cutting its luxury tax bill in half, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ariza, 34, is averaging 6.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 32 games in his 16th NBA campaign. He signed a two-year, $25m contract with Sacramento last June. The Trail Blazers will be his ninth organization.

Gabriel, 22, is on a two-way contract and has appeared in 11 games for the Kings, averaging 1.7 points and 5.5 minutes. He averaged 19.3 points and 6.9 rebounds in seven games this season with Stockton of the NBA G League.

Swanigan, 22, returns to Portland, which drafted him with the 26th pick in 2017 but traded him to Sacramento in February 2019. He scored just five points in seven games for the Kings in 2019-20.

"We are pleased to add Trevor, Caleb and Wenyen to our roster," said Neil Olshey, Trail Blazers president of basketball operations.

"Trevor's veteran experience and positional fit, Caleb's familiarity with our organisation and Wenyen's potential will be strong mid-season additions to our team."

Bazemore, 30, is averaging 7.9 points and 4.0 rebounds in 43 games in his eighth NBA season.

He was traded to Portland by the Atlanta Hawks in June in a deal for Evan Turner. Bazemore is in the final year of a four-year, $70m deal he signed with Atlanta in July 2016.

Tolliver, 34, previously played with the Kings in 2016-17 and averaged 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 33 games with the Trail Blazers this season. He has played for nine teams in 12 seasons.

