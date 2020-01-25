Robert Archibald: Scottish former NBA player dies aged 39

Robert Archibald, the only Scottish player to have appeared in the NBA, has died aged 39.

The Paisley-born GB international was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2002 before going on to play for the Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors.

Basketball Scotland's chief executive Kevin Pringle told the governing body's website: "The news of Robert's death is a complete shock to us all.

"He was a wonderful man and a great friend, as well as being a trailblazer and an inspiration to others.

Image: Robert Archibald represented Great Britain at the Olympics

"Throughout his extraordinary career he always played with pride and determination, and was always a credit to his country, whether representing Scotland or GB at home or abroad.

"The basketball community has lost a great role model and a true friend, and the thoughts of the whole community are with his family at this difficult time. We will miss him."

Archibald's former college team, the University of Illinois, tweeted: "We've lost a member of our Illini family much too soon. RIP, Arch."

Muy duro y triste. Ha fallecido @RobertArchibald, excompañero en los @memgrizz. Mucha fuerza a su familia y amigos.

DEP, Robert🙏🏻😞



Sad, very sad. @RobertArchibald, former teammate on the @memgrizz, has passed away. My thoughts are with his family and friends.

RIP, Robert🙏🏻😞 pic.twitter.com/8ENJ4ZZc21 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 25, 2020

Former Grizzlies team-mate Pau Gasol added: "Sad, very sad... My thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP, Robert."

Archibald played 44 NBA games at centre or power forward and later enjoyed a successful career in Europe with the likes of Valencia and Joventut Badalona as well as representing Great Britain in the 2012 London Olympics.