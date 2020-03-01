GIannis Antetokounmpo scores 41 points as Bucks beat Hornets for sixth straight win

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 41 points along with 20 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the host Charlotte Hornets 93-85 on Sunday.

Game leaders Milwaukee Bucks Points: Giannis Antetokounmpo - 41

Assists: Giannis Antetokounmpo - 6

Rebounds: Giannis Antetokounmpo - 20 Charlotte Hornets Points: Devonte' Graham - 17

Assists: Willy Hernangomez - 4

Rebounds: Willy Hernangomez - 13

Antetokounmpo made 17-of-28 shots and added a team-high six assists. Of his rebounds, 18 came at the defensive end.

Brook Lopez added 16 points and George Hill had 11 points for the Bucks, who won their sixth straight game.

Image: Giannis Antetokounmpo scores with a two-handed dunk en route to 41 points against the Charlotte Hornets

Devonte' Graham's 17 points paced the Hornets, who had a two-game winning streak snapped. Terry Rozier had 13 points, PJ Washington supplied 12 points, Cody Martin had 11 and Willy Hernangomez added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Other than Antetokounmpo, the rest of the Bucks' starters made only 10-of-35 shots from the field.

Neither team shot the ball well from three-point range, with the Hornets shooting 22.9 per cent (8-of-35) and the Bucks finishing at 22.6 per cent (7-of-31).

Leading 83-81, the Bucks pulled away with a strong finishing stretch across the last four minutes. Antetokounmpo scored Milwaukee's last seven points.

Charlotte, who won a road game on Friday at Toronto, were aiming for their second consecutive conquering of an elite team.

The Bucks finished with a 61-47 rebounding advantage.

1:56 Giannis Antetokounmpo posted the first 40-point, 20-rebound game to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets began the second quarter on a 16-6 run for a 36-32 lead. Antetokounmpo had 21 points by half-time, with the Bucks holding a 45-43 lead.

Milwaukee All-Star forward Khris Middleton missed his second game in a row with a sore neck.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.