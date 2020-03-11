Golden State Warriors to play Brooklyn Nets behind closed doors

The Golden State Warriors will play Thursday's home game against Brooklyn Nets without spectators due to coronavirus concerns.

The decision was announced shortly after the city and county of San Francisco announced a two-week ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

After hosting the Nets on Thursday, the Warriors will play their next five games on the road before returning home to face the Atlanta Hawks on March 25.

"Due to escalating concerns about the spread of Covid-19 and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors announced today that tomorrow night's game against the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans," a statement read.

The Warriors returned to San Francisco for the 2019-20 NBA campaign after spending the previous 47 seasons in Oakland.

The number of US coronavirus cases has risen steadily and affected almost three-quarters of the states.

More than 1,025 cases and 28 deaths have been reported, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

The Warriors said all other events scheduled at their home venue through March 21 will be cancelled.

"We will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely to determine next steps for future games and events," the Warriors said.

"We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time."