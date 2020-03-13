Coronavirus: Donovan Mitchell the second NBA star to test positive

Donovan Mitchell became the second NBA star to test positive for coronavirus, a day after the league said it was suspending the season until further notice.

His team Utah Jazz did not disclose the player's identity on Thursday but Mitchell took to social media to announce the news.

"Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test," he said. "We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them."

The news came one day after Rudy Gobert reportedly became the first player in the league to test positive for the virus, prompting the cancellation of Wednesday's Jazz game in Oklahoma City moments before tip-off.

Once the test result became known the game was called off.

"The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic," the league said in its announcement that the season would be suspended.

6:15 Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is happy to follow the experts with regards to the coronavirus effecting the NBA and has instructed his players to effectively self-quarantine whilst waiting for updates.

Players from teams that Jazz has played in the past 10 days were told to self-quarantine, ESPN reported, citing sources.

Those teams are the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors, the ESPN report added.

Jazz guard Evan Fournier on Wednesday said he had spoken to Gobert and that his fellow Frenchman was doing well.

1:50 Highlights of the Toronto Raptors' visit to the Utah Jazz in Week 21 of the NBA season.

"Was just on the phone with Rudy. He is doing good man. Let's not panic everyone. Love you all," he wrote on Twitter.

The NBA playoffs were scheduled to start on April 18 with the finals set to begin on June 4.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Sky Sports News will broadcast three special programmes on Thursday at 5pm, 6pm and 10pm (UK time) - Coronavirus In Sport.