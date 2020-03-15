NBA athletes and teams continue to pledge donations to workers

What started as an idea by Mark Cuban on Wednesday and became a gesture by Kevin Love a day later, is now a full blown movement as athletes and teams across the NBA continue to pledge donations to workers impacted by the coronavirus.

Shortly after the NBA announced on Wednesday that its season was being put on hold, Cuban, the Dallas Mavericks owner, said he would work on getting arena employees paid while they wait for the games to return and they go back to work.

A day later, Love, the Cleveland Cavaliers forward, announced he was donating $100,000 to help the organization's arena staff and support staff.

In his announcement he added, "I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities".

The hours since have seen plenty of stepping up.

Also on Thursday, the Cavaliers joined Love and pledged to compensate all Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse hourly and event staff employees "as if every game and every event is still taking place".

On Friday, the Pistons' Blake Griffin said he is donating $100,000 to help pay the salaries of workers at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Griffin tweeted to Love, "Just following suit".

Ilitch Companies announced the establishment of a $1m fund to cover one month's wages "for our part-time staff for games, concerts, and events that they would have otherwise worked were it not for the recent cancellations and postponements caused by the coronavirus crisis".

In an effort to assist those impacted by the NBA’s unforeseen suspension in play, the Warriors ownership, players, and coaches have pledged to donate $1 million to a disaster relief fund established by the Warriors Community Foundation. pic.twitter.com/610GkZumjy — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 14, 2020

The Golden State Warriors announced that their owners, players and coaches are donating $1m to a disaster-relief fund that will aid the more than 1,000 part-time Chase Center workers.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry said in a statement released by the team, "As players, we wanted to do something, along with our ownership and coaches, to help ease the pain during this time".

The Mavericks issued a statement saying the organisation is making arrangements with American Airlines Arena and other corporate partners "to ensure that scheduled event staff will receive payment for the six home games that were to take place during the 30-day NBA hiatus."

The impacted staff will include security, police, parking attendants, housekeeping, in-arena entertainers and guest services staff, according to the release.

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks star and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo pledged to donate $100,000 to Fiserv Forum staff. Shortly after, Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry tweeted that "we follow our leader" and announced the team will match Antetokounmpo's donation.

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson pledged to pay the salaries of all Smoothie King Center employees for the next month.

"My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have. So today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days," he said in an Instagram post.

The Phoenix Suns and Talking Stick Resort Arena announced on Friday plans to "ensure that all part-time staff and hourly workers, including employees that work in guest service relations, concessions, ticketing, security, parking and events services will receive financial compensation for the six remaining scheduled Suns home games and concerts and shows that have been cancelled in March."

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Denver Nuggets - as well as the Los Angeles Rams, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids and the Premier League's Arsenal FC, pledged to continue paying its part-time and hourly staffers for the next 30 days while asking its vendors to do the same.