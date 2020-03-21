Coronavirus: NBA refuses to commit to players' salaries beyond April 11

NBA players will get their wages as scheduled on April 1, but the fate of salaries beyond that date is unclear, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The next payday after April 1 would be April 15. At that point, it's possible the NBA could cut or suspend salaries with the league still shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a league memo sent to the teams on Friday.

The lost revenue from the shutdown reportedly could prompt the league to invoke a clause in the collective bargaining agreement that permits reducing players' salaries by 1/92.6 9 (1.08 per cent) per canceled game due to "catastrophic circumstances."

The list of such conditions includes war, natural disasters and epidemics/pandemics. The NBA regular season had been scheduled to end April 15.

While all teams have played between 63 and 67 of their 82 games (77 per cent to 82 per cent), ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that players will have received approximately 90 per cent of their salaries once they get their April 1 checks.

1:01 Sky Sports NBA analyst Ovie Soko thinks it is unrealistic the league will resume in June following the season's suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic

The league closed down on March 11, after a positive coronavirus test for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was shared with the team and the NBA.

Commissioner Adam Silver announced March 12 that the hiatus would last at least 30 days. It was reported Sunday that NBA owners are preparing for a scenario in which games won't resume before mid-June - the point when the playoffs are normally concluding.

1:10 NBA commissioner Adam Silver says he does not know when the league will restart after the current coronavirus hiatus.

Silver has said that the league could consider restarting its schedule with games played in empty arenas. He added that it's possible the 2020/21 season could end up running December through August instead of October through June.

Ten NBA players are known to have tested positive for COVID-19, though only five of those have been publicly identified: Gobert, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, injured Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

Three other Nets players and two Los Angeles Lakers players also tested positive.