Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown joins George Floyd protests in Atlanta

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours from Boston to help lead a peaceful protest in Atlanta on Saturday night, he said on a live stream of his Instagram account.

"I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community," said Brown, who is from Marietta, Georgia, and is also a vice president of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA).

"This is a peaceful protest. Being a celebrity, being an NBA player don't exclude me from no conversations at all. First and foremost, I'm a black man and I'm a member of this community. We're raising awareness for some of the injustices that we've been seeing. It's not OK.

"As a young person, you've got to listen to our perspective. Our voices need to be heard. I'm 23 years old. I don't know all of the answers. But I feel how everybody else is feeling, for sure. No question."

Brown, 23, posted a photo of himself holding a sign reading 'I Can't Breathe', a reference to the death of George Floyd earlier this week.

Malcolm Brogdon: "I got a grandfather who marched next to Dr. King in the 60's. He was amazing and he would be proud to see us all here."



He added "Jaylen, man, has led this charge. I'm proud of him. We need more leaders." pic.twitter.com/3r3qsojB45 — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) May 31, 2020

Brown was joined by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, who is also an NBPA vice president, and guard Justin Anderson of the Brooklyn Nets' G League affiliate. Brogdon and Anderson played together in college at Virginia.

Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday, leading to murder and manslaughter charges against officer Derek Chauvin.

Fervent protests have emerged in dozens of cities across the nation this week, with some remaining peaceful and some turning violent.

Brown posted on Twitter late Saturday three people who were part of his protest were arrested, and he asked for help in finding the names of those arrested.

Image: Malcolm Brogdon in action for the Indiana Pacers

Brogdon, a 27-year-old born in Atlanta, emphasised his pride in his city and his sense of purpose being part of the peaceful protest.

"This is a moment. We have leverage right now," he said in Brown's video. "We have a moment in time. People are going to look back, our kids are going to look back at this and say, 'You were part of that'.

"I've got a grandfather that marched next to [Martin Luther King Jr] in the '60s, and he was amazing. He would be proud to see us all here. We got to keep pushing forward.

"Jaylen has led this charge, man, and I'm proud of him. We need more leaders."

