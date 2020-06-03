The NBA Show: 2019-20 season resumption, MVP race, WNBA preview

Join Ovie Soko, Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer for a round-up of the latest NBA news and talking points on The NBA Show.

The NBA Show Wednesday 3rd June 2:00pm

With NBA commissioner Adam Silver set to unveil his plans for when and where the 2019-20 season will resume and how it will ultimately be completed, Ovie and Mo will offer their thoughts on the numerous proposals.

How many teams will participate? Will there be a play-in tournament to finalise the 16 playoff teams? Could we see a World Cup-style group phase?

2:16 Relive the most explosive plays from the game's biggest names in our rapid-fire recall of the 2019-20 NBA season to date

Undefeated journalist Marc J Spears joins the show to share the latest developments on the NBA restart and give his thoughts on the NBA family's response to the death of George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests taking place across many American cities.

A resumption of the NBA season also means a restart of the NBA awards conversation, with Ovie and Mo eager to have their say.

0:40 Who are the leading contenders for the Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player awards?

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo repeat as regular-season MVP? Will Ja Morant hold off a surging Zion Williamson in the race for the Rookie of the Year award? Who will Ovie and Mo select as their leading candidates for Defensive Player, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man and Coach of the Year?

While the NBA season was halted in mid-flow, the 2020 WNBA season was postponed before it could begin due to the coronavirus pandemic. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert continues to explore scenarios to get the season underway but is yet to issue a confirmed start date.

Atlanta Dream guard and NBA.tv analyst Renee Montgomery will join the show to preview the WNBA season and share her insight on the top teams and players, including No 1 Draft pick Sabrina Ionescu.

Watch The NBA Show on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Action live on Wednesday at 2pm

