NBA season resumes on Sky Sports with 16 straight days of action

The NBA returns to your screens on Sky Sports this month as the 2019-20 season resumes at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida on July 30.
Opening night will see the Utah Jazz take on rookie star Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at 11pm, before Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers come up against LeBron James and the Avery Bradley-less Los Angeles Lakers from 2am on Friday, July 31.
Later that day Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead out Eastern Conference leaders the Milwaukee Bucks against the Boston Celtics.
August 2 will then stage the first NBA Sunday since the league's five-month hiatus as the Portland Trail Blazers meet the Celtics from 8:30pm. On the following Sunday Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face the reigning champions Toronto Raptors from 7pm.
The structure will see 22 of the NBA's 30 teams play eight seeding games to decide a 16-team playoff field, which will follow the traditional post-season format and crown a champion no later than October 13.
Here's a run-down of the initial games:
The NBA restart schedule
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Time (UK)
|July 30
|Utah Jazz
|New Orleans Pelicans
|11:30pm
|July 31
|Los Angeles Clippers
|Los Angeles Lakers
|2am
|July 31
|Orlando Magic
|Brooklyn Nets
|7:30pm
|July 31
|Boston Celtics
|Milwaukee Bucks
|11:30pm
|August 1
|Houston Rockets
|Dallas Mavericks
|2am
|August 1
|Miami Heat
|Denver Nuggets
|6pm
|August 1
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Los Angeles Clippers
|11pm
|August 2
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Boston Celtics
|8:30pm
|August 3
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Houston Rockets
|1:30am
|August 3
|Toronto Raptors
|Miami Heat
|6:30pm
|August 3
|Memphis Grizzlies
|New Orleans Pelicans
|11:30pm
|August 4
|Brooklyn Nets
|Milwaukee Bucks
|6:30pm
|August 5
|Houston Rockets
|Portland Trail Blazers
|2am
|August 5
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Utah Jazz
|7pm
|August 5
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Los Angeles Lakers
|11:30pm
|August 6
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Sacramento Kings
|6:30pm
|August 6
|Miami Heat
|Milwaukee Bucks
|9pm
|August 7
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Houston Rockets
|2am
|August 7
|Utah Jazz
|San Antonio Spurs
|6pm
|August 7
|Sacramento Kings
|Brooklyn Nets
|10pm
|August 8
|Boston Celtics
|Toronto Raptors
|2am
|August 8
|Boston Celtics
|Portland Trail Blazers
|6pm
|August 8
|Utah Jazz
|Denver Nuggets
|8:30pm
|August 8
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Indiana Pacers
|11pm
|August 9
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Dallas Mavericks
|1:30am
|August 9
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Toronto Raptors
|7pm
|August 9
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Portland Trail Blazers
|11:30pm
|August 10
|Dallas Mavericks
|Utah Jazz
|8pm
|August 11
|Denver Nuggets
|Los Angeles Lakers
|2am
|August 11
|Houston Rockets
|San Antonio Spurs
|7pm
|August 11
|Boston Celtics
|Memphis Grizzlies
|11:30pm
|August 12
|Indiana Pacers
|Houston Rockets
|9pm
|August 13
|Los Angeles Clippers
|Denver Nuggets
|2am
|August 13
|Sacramento Kings
|Los Angeles Lakers
|TBD
|August 13
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Memphis Grizzlies
|TBD
|August 14
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Houston Rockets
|TBD
|August 14
|Denver Nuggets
|Toronto Raptors
|TBD
