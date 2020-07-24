WNBA 2020 season preview: Who's in? Who's out? Who's new? Who's coming back?

About 100 miles west of the NBA's bubble at Disney World in Orlando lies the port city of Bradenton, where the WNBA will play its regular season and playoffs.

On July 25, the Seattle Storm take on the New York Liberty to tip off the WNBA's 22-game 2020 regular season. The league was set to extend the number of games played this season under a much-celebrated, new collective bargaining agreement between players and the owners, but coronavirus almost shut down the season.

However, both parties got back around the table and signed off on a new plan for this year, and now everyone is present and correct to start the season.

Who's in? Who's out?

Well, not quite everyone. With so much uncertainty about international players being allowed into the US, a delayed season making it difficult for players to return to overseas play, health concerns and social justice activity, a number of high profile players will not play this season.

Perhaps the most high profile is Elena Delle Donne. The reigning MVP was unsure about playing this year as she has an extreme form of Lyme disease, for which she has to take 64 pills each day, but she is also recovering from back surgery. The league initially said opting out would forfeit her salary, but her Washington Mystics - who Delle Donne led to a title last year - have since said they will pay her.

She's not the only missing Mystic, after guard Natasha Cloud opted out to focus her efforts on campaigning for equality as part of the Black Lives Matter protests.

Forward LaToya Sanders has previously had issues with anaemia and opted out, and the newest Washington acquisition, Tina Charles, was granted medical exemption due to severe asthma. The title-winning roster from last year has been gutted through no fault of the franchise, which throws this season's title race wide open.

The team they faced in the Finals, the Connecticut Sun, look completely different, especially with Jonquel Jones staying home due to medical concerns.

It's a similar situation for the LA Sparks' Chiney Ogwumike and Kristi Toliver. The Las Vegas Aces will be missing Liz Cambage and Kelsey Plum, who underwent surgery a few weeks ago.

Tiffany Hayes will be out for the Atlanta Dream, as will Renee Montgomery, who passed on the season in favour of fighting for social reform.

The young guns

For every Cloud and Delle Donne absent, the silver lining is that a number of young players received opportunities they might have previously missed. With only 144 spots in the league, it's not unusual for some top draft picks to miss out on a roster spot. But this year, every player in the first round signed with their team - though Kitija Laksa always had intentions to join the Seattle Storm next year - along with a number of second and third-round picks.

The most highly anticipated rookie is without doubt Sabrina Ionescu. As the only college player - male or female - to record 3,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in NCAA history, Ionescu will join the New York Liberty and lead a fun, young team packed with amazing personalities who will benefit from an uptempo game and a new head coach.

Her former Oregon team-mate Satou Sabally will join another young group on the Dallas Wings, including fellow top rookie prospect Bella Alarie, and second year Katie-Lou Samuelson, who is on a new team with an exciting system that will show off her sharp shooting.

Samuelson's former college team-mate Napheesa Collier will lead the Minnesota Lynx after picking up Rookie of the Year honours last season, and she will be joined by Mikiah Herbert Harrigan.

The third pick in this year's draft, Lauren Cox, will suit up for the Indiana Fever alongside a young group including Teaira McCowan and another rookie in Julie Allemand. The latter has been one of the best players in Europe for years, but the Belgian will be playing her first season in the WNBA.

The old guard

While there is a new crowd set to take over the WNBA, you can bet the older veterans will not go quietly into the night. In particular, a number of all-time greats are back, healthy and ready to compete for a championship.

In 2018, the Seattle Storm won it all, and while they made a spirited title defense, injuries to that year's MVP Breanna Stewart and three-time champion Sue Bird saw them both sit out the season. But they are back, as is the majority of the championship roster, and while Bird will be 40 years of age if they make it back to the Finals, she is probably the most intelligent player in the league and is still fit as a fiddle.

Her best friend, Diana Taurasi, has also recovered from injuries that kept her out of all but six games last year, and the Phoenix Mercury have reloaded. DeWanna Bonner might be gone, but Skylar Diggins-Smith is in and one of the best bigs in the league, Brittney Griner, is in the prime of her career.

Candace Parker of the LA Sparks has a great group of talent around her - arguably the best in the league - including former MVP Nneka Ogwumike and Chelsea Gray running point. Parker is 34 years old, but she considers being in one place for the whole season a great opportunity to be with her daughter and reduce the stress and strain of constant travel, which will also help newcomer to the team, and fellow veteran, Seimone Augustus.

The Sparks also have talented young players that complement the top stars, including Sydney Wiese, Marie Gulich, GB Basketball's Kristine Anigwe and top role player Tierra Ruffin-Pratt.

The 'Wubble'

With no home court advantage, a large number of missing players and a shortened season, the WNBA's bubble format makes this potentially the most dramatic season in recent history.

The league probably falls into two main categories: contenders and complete question marks.

The Sparks, Storm, Mercury and Chicago Sky stand the best chance of taking home a ring at the end of it all.

Missing players for the Aces, Mystics, Lynx and the Sun make their championship potential hard to predict, and the talented youth on the Liberty, Fever, Wings and the Dream make them a threat in an unprecedented season.

There will be more nationally broadcast WNBA games than ever before, despite the shorter season, and Sky Sports will be with you for all the action.

