Jaren Jackson Jr: Memphis Grizzlies forward suffers torn meniscus

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr will miss the remainder of the NBA season after suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee.

The team announced on Tuesday that Jackson, their second-leading scorer this season, injured himself during Monday's defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans.

"In Monday's game against the Pelicans, Jaren Jackson Jr. experienced an unstable landing after making contact with an opposing player while contesting a shot," a Grizzlies statement said.

"Subsequent medical evaluation revealed a meniscus tear in his left knee, which will cause him to miss the remainder of the season. He is expected to make a full recovery."

In his second NBA season, the 20-year-old Jackson averaged 17.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, hitting nearly 40 percent of his three-point shots.

In the Grizzlies' three games in the NBA's bubble near Orlando since the season restart (all Memphis losses), Jackson averaged 25.3 points.

Jackson posted his own reaction to the injury via his Twitter account, echoing his team's confidence over making a full recovery.

"God knows I like challenges, we just talked," the 20-year-old wrote.

"We all know we're gonna look back on this year n laugh when we're all thriving!"

The injury is a major blow to the Grizzlies' hopes of reaching the play-offs, with the team currently occupying the eighth and final qualification spot in the Western Conference.

The Portland Trail Blazers' victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night saw them close to within a game-and-a-half of the Grizzlies, while the San Antonio Spurs and Pelicans are also in close pursuit.

The Grizzlies have five games remaining in the regular season, with the team's reliance on star rookie point guard Ja Morant only likely to increase in Jackson's absence.

