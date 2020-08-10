Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid suffers ankle injury in defeat to Portland Trail Blazers

The Philadelphia 76ers' recent injury woes threatened to worsen on Sunday night as Joel Embiid sustained an ankle problem in the loss against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Embiid seemed to strike his left ankle on the stanchion under the basket before leaving the game with 6:18 remaining in the first quarter.

He was then seen testing his ankle on the bench during a timeout and eventually heading to the locker room for further examination, with it being announced later in the second quarter that Embiid would not be returning.

"I'm going to learn more physically. I don't know enough to comment on it," said head coach Brett Brown. "I think it's true for everybody where you want an honest medical assessment of anything that equals a potential problem, you just want to avoid.

"Landing the plane, entering the playoffs from this vision line of a bubble and time off and tip-toeing on pins and needles where you don't want people to get injured and still find a rhythm, that's a slippery slope."

The three-time All-Star offered some optimism when he returned to the bench in the second half to talk with team-mates and speak in team huddles.

His injury comes four days after two-time All-Star Ben Simmons suffered a partially dislocated kneecap which will require likely season-ending surgery.

"Every time I looked behind the bench, he's into it," Brown added. "I thought our guys fought. I thought the spirit of the group was fantastic. I think that we called upon many different players that I think played with a spirit, a passion that you're proud of.

"Joel was fully engaged as a team-mate. As it relates to his injury, I can't comment. It was great just to see him part of the group."

Josh Richardson put up 34 points in Embiid's absence, while Alec Burks continued his impressive bubble form with 20 points off the bench.

"It's not positive, honestly," said Richardson. "We're kind of nervous, hoping it wasn't too bad, but honestly, you never want to see your team-mates get hurt. When it's your best player, it's definitely a bigger hit so we just try and pick the slack up."

