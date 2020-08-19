LISTEN: Heatcheck Overtime podcast

Mike Tuck joins three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong, Mo Mooncey and host Jaydee Dyer as Sky Sports looks ahead to the next batch of playoff matches and discuss the big talking points.

It's time to stick your neck out! It's playoff time and that means the Heatcheck crew get stuck into the bracket and make their predictions on how things will shake out in the first round.

Don't forget you can join in too with the NBA Playoffs Bracket Challenge.

It's not just the playoffs on the agenda; there's plenty of news too, and in amongst it all the guys reflect on the Pelicans firing coach Alvin Gentry and reflect on life in the bubble so far.

There are bubble MVPs to be selected, and after the success of the play-in games, the conversation continues as to whether it's a concept the NBA should persist with - Blazers fans may agree, but Suns fans? Not so much.

'Hot or Not' is always good for some debate and the Bulls and Jazz come under the microscope - can Chicago get excited after the firing of coach Jim Boylen? And can Utah cope without Mike Conley?

We take a look at Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, which leads to a chat on the under-the-radar playoff difference-makers who could be crucial over the comings games. The team then make their playoff predictions: best first-round series and biggest chance of an upset.

