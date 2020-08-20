Portland Trail Blazers big man Zach Collins out at least a week with ankle injury

Portland Trail Blazers big man Zach Collins will miss at least one more week due to a stress reaction in his left ankle, the team said on Wednesday.

The injury was pinpointed during an MRI exam with the Trail Blazers labelling it as a "Malleolar stress reaction".

Portland said Collins will be re-evaluated in one week.

The timetable means Collins will miss at least three more games of the Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. He sat out Tuesday's 100-93 win over the Lakers after being injured in Saturday's Play-In victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

A potential Game 5 is slated for Wednesday, August 26.

Collins, 22, is averaging 7.0 points and 6.3 rebounds in 11 games this season.

He missed four-and-a-half months due to a dislocated left shoulder prior to the season being paused by the coronavirus pandemic.

