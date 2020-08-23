Luka Doncic buzzer-beater levels Dallas Mavericks series against Los Angeles Clippers

Luka Doncic's three-pointer at the buzzer in overtime lifted the Dallas Mavericks to a 135-133 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers and levelled their first-round playoff series at 2-2.

Doncic shook off the effects of a sprained left ankle sustained on Friday and recorded his second consecutive triple-double with 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists. He carried the Mavericks to the win despite playing without Kristaps Porzingis (knee).

Trey Burke added 25 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 of his 21 in the second half for the Mavericks. Seth Curry chipped in 15 points.

Game leaders LA Clippers Points: Lou Williams - 36

Assists: Lou Williams - 5

Rebounds: Kawhi Leonard - 9 Dallas Mavericks Points: Luka Doncic - 43

Assists: Luka Doncic - 13

Rebounds: Luka Doncic - 17

Lou Williams had 36 points and Kawhi Leonard finished with 32 points for the Clippers, who blew a 21-point first half lead. Ivica Zubac contributed 15 points, while Paul George managed just nine points on 3-of-14 shooting. He scored two points in the second half.

Game 5 is on Tuesday.

Image: Luka Doncic hit the game-winning shot over Reggie Jackson

Doncic's layup tied the score at 130 with 50 seconds remaining in overtime. He gave the Mavericks a two-point lead with a spin move with 19 seconds left.

Marcus Morris Sr.'s 3-pointer with nine seconds left put Los Angeles up 133-132.

Dallas led by as much as 12 in the fourth quarter before the Clippers rallied. Two free throws by Williams with 50.6 seconds tied the score at 121.

Leonard missed a jumper before the final horn of regulation.

Image: Lou Williams top scored for the Clippers with 36 points

The Clippers went up 73-65 early in the third after a 3-pointer by Leonard before the Mavericks bolted past them with a 16-0 run for an 81-73 lead after a trey by Hardaway with 4:09 left in the quarter.

Los Angeles went more than six minutes without a field goal in the third before Reggie Jackson connected on a 3-pointer to slice the Mavericks' lead to six with 3:31 left.

Dallas held a 93-85 edge heading into the fourth quarter.

The Clippers led by as much as 21 in the first half before seizing a 66-58 lead at the break.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley missed his third consecutive game with a calf injury.

