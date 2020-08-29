Clifford Robinson: Former Trail Blazers star dies at 53

Clifford Robinson helped the Blazers reach the NBA Finals in 1990 and 1992

Former NBA All-Star and Sixth Man of the Year Clifford Robinson has died at the age of 53.

Known for his trademark headband, Robinson played the first eight seasons of his 19-year NBA career (1989-2007) with the Portland Trail Blazers.

His death was announced Saturday by the University of Connecticut, his alma mater.

The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff's family at this difficult time



"The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson," the school's men's basketball program posted on Twitter.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff's family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Cliff."

Portland's second-round pick in 1989, Robinson was the Sixth Man of the Year in 1992-93, made the All-Star team in 1993-94 and was named to two All-Defensive teams (1999-2000, 2001-02).

Image: Clifford Robinson battles for position with Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan during a game in 1993

He helped the Trail Blazers reach two NBA Finals, losing to the Detroit Pistons in 1990 and the Chicago Bulls in 1992.

The Blazers said in a statement: "His personality and energy were unmatched, and his contributions on the court were unmistakable, helping the Trail Blazers into the playoffs each of his eight seasons with the team.

"His streak of 461 consecutive games played with the Trail Blazers still stands as a franchise record, which is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the team.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Cliff's family and loved ones. Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers and all of Rip City."

Playing with the Phoenix Suns, Robinson scored a career-high 50 points in a 113-100 victory against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 16, 2000.

Robinson averaged better than 20 points per game three times and retired with 19,591 points, 6,306 rebounds, 3,094 assists, 1,402 steals, 1,390 blocked shots and 1,253 made 3-pointers in 1,380 games with the Blazers, Suns (1997-2001), Pistons (2001-03), Golden State Warriors (2003-05) and New Jersey Nets (2005-07).

He won an NIT championship at UConn, which retired his jersey No. 00 in 2007.

RIP Clifford Robinson - some of my earliest memories of NBA basketball were of you as the lifeblood to those early/mid 90's Blazers teams. The Memorial Coliseum days!! RIP to a Portland legend.

Jim Calhoun, who was inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame after winning three national titles as head coach at UConn, is grateful for the early role Robinson played in helping him build a championship team.

"He was our first great player. He gave legitimacy to the program," Calhoun said. "It is really sad to hear of this, because he was one of my kids, my players, a guy I watched grow into a man. It is not an easy thing."

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love, who grew up in Oregon, tweeted: "RIP Clifford Robinson - some of my earliest memories of NBA basketball were of you as the lifeblood to those early/mid 90s Blazers teams. The Memorial Coliseum days!! RIP to a Portland legend."