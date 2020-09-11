WATCH WNBA: Dallas Wings @ New York Liberty FREE LIVE!

The race for the final place in the WNBA playoffs is going down to the wire and the Dallas Wings face the New York Liberty needing a win to book their place - watch live for free on Sky Sports' website, app and YouTube.

Dallas (7-13) are battling the Atlanta Dream (6-14) and defending WNBA champions the Washington Mystics for the final playoff spot.

All three teams play their final two regular season games over this weekend and, with the Mystics and Dream facing each other on Sunday, the Wings know that victories over the already-playoff-bound Chicago Sky on Friday night and the lowly Liberty, who have won just two of their 20 games inside the 'Wubble', will cement their place in the postseason.

1:52 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Dallas Wings and the Washington Mystics

Much will depend on the play of Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale, who leads the WNBA in scoring with 21.9 points per game. Ogunbowale was in superb form as the Wings recorded a crucial win over the Mystics on Sunday night, pouring in 39 points on 12-of-24 shooting.

She has been well supported by rookie forward Satou Sabally who, after being selected second overall in the 2020 Draft, has emerged as the Wings' second leading scorer controbuting 13.9 points per game.

The Liberty have struggled throughout the season following the loss of their No 1 overall draft pick Sabrina Ionescu, who sprained her ankle in the Liberty's game against the Atlanta Dream on July 31. She has not played since and left he bubble to rehibilitate.

