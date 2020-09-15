Please select your default edition
Gordon Hayward will not return for Boston Celtics' Game 1 showdown with Miami Heat

Watch the Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, live on Sky Sports Arena on Tuesday at 11:30pm

Tuesday 15 September 2020 14:43, UK

Gordon Hayward
Image: Gordon Hayward is recovering from an ankle injury

Gordon Hayward could be inching closer to a return, but the Boston Celtics enter Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday without him.

Hayward impressed head coach Brad Stevens on Monday in what Stevens said was a "hard workout" in a small group.

Hayward has not formally practiced or participated in five-on-five drills since he suffered a right ankle sprain in the first game of the playoffs on August 17.

Stevens said Hayward looked good but conceded "there's a big difference between doing that and going into a game".

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives the ball against Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. 3:25
The Celtics made it through with a Game 7 win over the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semi-final

Hayward, 30, sustained a Grade III sprain of his ankle while attempting to box out Joel Embiid during Boston's 109-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series.

After Hayward jumped for the rebound, he appeared to land on the foot of teammate Daniel Theis. At the time, it was expected Hayward would miss about four weeks.

His availability for potential games in the conference finals or NBA Finals remains undetermined. He averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season.

