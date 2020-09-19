Anthony Davis says Los Angeles Lakers haven't done anything special yet

Anthony Davis thrived in his first Western Conference Finals game, but says the Los Angeles Lakers haven't done anything special yet

Davis had an impressive outing for the Lakers in Game 1 with 37 points and 10 rebounds. He converted 12 of 21 shots from the floor and scored 20 points in the second half.

Game leaders Los Angeles Lakers Points: Anthony Davis - 37

Assists: LeBron James - 12

Rebounds: Anthony Davis - 10 Denver Nuggets Points: Nikola Jokic/Jamal Murray - 21

Assists: Jamal Murray - 5

Rebounds: Michael Porter Jr.- 10 Lakers lead series 1-0

His contributions ensured that the Lakers charged to a 126-114 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

"They were just telling me to be aggressive," Davis said.

"They told me that in order for us to get to where we want to go, they're going to lean on me. My job was to come out and be aggressive.

"It was obviously the first time I've been in a Western Conference Finals, so it was new to me but once the ball gets thrown up to start the game, I'm ready to go.

"We haven't done anything special. We took care of our home court and we have three more to go."

The Lakers had been slow starters in their previous two series, dropping Game One against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets.

This time, they blasted out of the gates, taking a double-digit lead with a 34-21 second quarter, and pulling out to a 103-79 lead at three-quarter-time. Davis attributed that to their preparation.

"Coach did a great job putting our practice plan together. We still are trying to practice every other day, to stay in rhythm and that benefitted us tonight.

"We still looked sharp on everything, a couple of mishaps on defence but that happens."

