Anthony Davis says Los Angeles Lakers haven't done anything special yet

Watch Nuggets @ Lakers Game 2 live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Monday morning (12:30am)

Sky Sports NBA/PA Sport

Saturday 19 September 2020 08:03, UK

Anthony Davis thrived in his first Western Conference Finals game, but says the Los Angeles Lakers haven't done anything special yet

Davis had an impressive outing for the Lakers in Game 1 with 37 points and 10 rebounds. He converted 12 of 21 shots from the floor and scored 20 points in the second half.

Game leaders

Los Angeles Lakers

  • Points: Anthony Davis - 37
  • Assists: LeBron James - 12
  • Rebounds: Anthony Davis - 10

 

Denver Nuggets

  • Points: Nikola Jokic/Jamal Murray - 21
  • Assists: Jamal Murray - 5
  • Rebounds: Michael Porter Jr.- 10

 

Lakers lead series 1-0

His contributions ensured that the Lakers charged to a 126-114 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

"They were just telling me to be aggressive," Davis said.

"They told me that in order for us to get to where we want to go, they're going to lean on me. My job was to come out and be aggressive.

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball against the Denver Nuggets during Game One of the Western Conference Finals 1:57
Watch highlights of Davis' impressive performance in Game 1

"It was obviously the first time I've been in a Western Conference Finals, so it was new to me but once the ball gets thrown up to start the game, I'm ready to go.

"We haven't done anything special. We took care of our home court and we have three more to go."

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Finals 0:24
Enjoy LeBron James taking full advantage of a turnover, getting on the end of an Alex Caruso dish

The Lakers had been slow starters in their previous two series, dropping Game One against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets.

This time, they blasted out of the gates, taking a double-digit lead with a 34-21 second quarter, and pulling out to a 103-79 lead at three-quarter-time. Davis attributed that to their preparation.

"Coach did a great job putting our practice plan together. We still are trying to practice every other day, to stay in rhythm and that benefitted us tonight.

"We still looked sharp on everything, a couple of mishaps on defence but that happens."

