Fred VanVleet: Toronto Raptors guard seeking big pay day as free agency looms

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has made no secret of his intentions as he prepares to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this month.

VanVleet played a starring role down the stretch for the Raptors in the Orlando bubble as he led the team with an average of 19.6 points over 11 games before their series-deciding defeat to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of Eastern Conference semi-finals.

It marked the most productive season yet for the undrafted Wichita State product, who closed out the 2019-20 season with a career-high 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game from 54 outings.

The 26-year-old is expected to be one of the most sought-after options on the open market when free agency begins on November 20.

0:15 Fred VanVleet scores a huge long-range basket from inside his own half to beat the buzzer during the Toronto Raptors victory over the Brooklyn Nets

"I'm trying to get paid, man. I'm not shy about that," VanVleet said, speaking on JJ Redick's podcast "The Old Man and the Three".

"I don't have to tell people that I value winning. Look at my story, do your research, I've never been on a losing team in my entire life. That's what I'm about and that's just what it is.

"I've won a championship and now it's time to cash out. I'm 26, I feel like I'm - you know, I'm only four years in, but I feel like I'm on the verge of blossoming even more with more of a lead role and just taking more responsibility in my game."

The Raptors currently have limited cap space and are believed to be among those preparing financially to attack a loaded 2021 free agency class, which is set to include Giannis Antetokounmpo.

VanVleet is not the only free agent Toronto could shift to make room in view of next year, with Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol both also due to hit the market.

1:46 VanVleet hit eight three-pointers to help the Raptors to victory in their opening playoff game against the Nets

Coming off a career year, VanVleet is in line for a significant pay rise on the two-year, $18m deal he signed back in 2018.

"All of those things factor into it," he added. "But at the end of the day, it's not purely numbers, but the numbers do play a big part, and I just want to feel my value reciprocated from the other end. Teams can tell you they value you all they want to, but until they show you the numbers, then you know what that means. We'll see what that looks like.

"I'm not going to play hard to get and I'm not going to try to outsmart myself and stack teams against each other, but we'll see what the numbers look like when they come in, we'll try to make the best decision."

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.