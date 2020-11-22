Please select your default edition
Donovan Mitchell 'signs five-year contract extension with Utah Jazz worth up to $195m'

Donovan Mitchell's new five-year deal with Utah Jazz could be worth up to $195m, say player's agents; 24-year-old recorded career-high 24.0 points and made his first All-Star team in 2019-20

By Reuters

Sunday 22 November 2020 18:12, UK

Donovan Mitchell
Image: Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Utah Jazz by the Denver Nuggets shortly after they drafted him in 2017

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has agreed to a five-year extension with the Utah Jazz worth a guaranteed $163m (£122.7m), according to ESPN.

According to Mitchell's agents, the value of the deal could increase to $195m (£146.8m) by meeting certain incentives.

The 24-year-old made his first All-Star team in 2019-20 and averaged career highs with 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 69 starts.

He also made 173 three-pointers at a career-best 36.6 per cent clip and shot 86.3 per cent from the free-throw line - again, personal bests.

Mitchell went to another level during Utah's seven-game loss to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, averaging 36.3 points per game with two 50-point contests.

Through three seasons, Mitchell is averaging 22.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 225 games (217 starts).

Mitchell was selected 13th overall by the Nuggets in the 2017 NBA Draft, but Denver traded him to Utah for Trey Lyles and Tyler Lydon, the No 24 overall pick that night.

