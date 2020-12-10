James Harden adds Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat to trade destination list

James Harden has added the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat to his list of possible trade destinations as he continues to attempt to engineer a departure from the Houston Rockets, according to US reports.

The Athletic reported on Thursday that Harden officially made a trade demand and the former NBA MVP doubled the size of his list of teams he'd be comfortable being traded to.

Harden previously informed the Rockets through his agent that he was willing to accept a trade to the Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers.

The Rockets, under new management with team president Daryl Morey and head coach Mike D'Antoni gone, are expecting a major haul in return for the eight-time All-Star.

Image: Harden reportedly doesn't believe the Rockets are capable of competing for the NBA championship this season

Harden became uncertain of his future with the Rockets after another playoff exit was followed by D'Antoni stepping down and Morey leaving for the same post in Philadelphia.

Houston, under new general manager Rafael Stone and head coach Stephen Silas, traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and signed free agents Christian Wood and DeMarcus Cousins.

But Harden, 31, reportedly said he doesn't see Houston as a contender for an NBA title.

The Bucks made multiple moves in the offseason and parted with significant draft capital to land point guard Jrue Holiday. The team faces a December 21 deadline to sign Giannis Antetokounmpo to a five-year supermax deal or risk the 26-year-old entering free agency next summer.

Antetokounmpo said recently he'd welcome the arrival of another star player, and Harden would feasibly qualify as a former MVP and three-time scoring champion.

Image: The Rockets have already traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards during the offseason

The Heat surprised last season as Eastern Conference champions, and with Pat Riley at the controls, making a run at star players is always a consideration.

Miami could offer a blend of young players and draft picks to entice the Rockets, but the Heat are also thought to be holding their cash and assets for a chance to land Antetokounmpo.

Harden unquestionably could fill a role as a volume scorer with either team. His style of play isn't a precise fit for Miami, who have a swing offense predicated on ball movement and thrive on defence.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.