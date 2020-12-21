Christian Wood shares 'similarities' to Lakers' Anthony Davis, says Rockets team-mate DeMarcus Cousins

Houston Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins believes new team-mate Christian Wood has the talent to reach the heights of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis.

Wood arrived in Houston this offseason after being signed and traded in a three-year, $41m deal in exchange for Trevor Ariza, draft rights to 16th overall pick Isaiah Stewart, a future second-round pick and cash considerations.

The 25-year-old forward averaged 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and one assist per game in 62 games (12 starts) last season having been claimed off waives in July 2019 following a brief spell with the New Orleans Pelicans.

"He's just a guy that's full of potential," said Cousins. "I don't even think C-Wood knows how good he can really be, but us being the veterans on his team, that's our job, to help him reach that level and help him, you know, (tap) their potential.

"So I spoke with him earlier, you know, in the preseason. I think he has all the intangibles. He has a lot of similarities to, you know, Anthony Davis in L.A., the height, the ability to guard off our positions, just the versatility on both ends of the floor.

"Now, obviously, I'm not saying he's saying player as A.D., but he definitely has the potential to become a player of that calibre. So, like I said, that's our job to, you know, help bring that out."

Wood made his debut for the Rockets in their final preseason outing against the San Antonio Spurs, posting 27 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes. It marked his first appearance since the coronavirus pandemic brought an abrupt halt to the NBA season back in March.

With his undrafted status in 2015 still a motivating factor to this day, there is a hope Houston are about to enjoy the best of Wood after a stop-start few years.

