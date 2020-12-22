Anthony Davis to OG Anunoby: Five fantasy players to dazzle in 2020-21 NBA season

Everybody loves to think they would do a great job as an NBA general manager, but it's never as easy as it seems. Luckily, this season, NBA Fantasy gives us a chance to put this to the test.

With a $100m budget, you must pick seven players that will deliver the most statistical success to the team. The value of players fluctuates each week, so NBA Fantasy promises to reward those with their finger on the pulse of the league along with those able to predict which players to step up to the next level.

Here are five players to take into consideration ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season...

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

0:25 Relive Devin Booker's epic game-winning buzzer beater as the Phoenix Suns upset the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA bubble

2019-20 stats: 26.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 6.5 apg (70 games, 70 starts)

Devin Booker is set to explode this season following the arrival of veteran star Chris Paul. We saw how CP3 elevated the abilities of Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander last season, and how Book flourished alongside a true point guard in Ricky Rubio, so the pair joining forces is definitely something to be excited about.

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

0:16 OG Anunoby drained a three-pointer at the final buzzer as the Toronto Raptors stunned the Boston Celtics 104-103 in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semi-final

2019-20 stats: 10.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.6 apg (69 games, 68 starts)

The UK's very own OG Anunoby has been evolving his game every season he has been in the league. He mastered cutting off the ball, has become an elite spot-up shooter, now watch out for his scoring off the dribble to take a step up this season.

Talen Horton-Tucker, Los Angeles Lakers

33 points, 10 boards, 4 steals.



Talen Horton-Tucker is ready for year two 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/k9Da3IuC7F — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 15, 2020

2019-20 season stats: 5.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.0 apg (six games, one start)

Talen Horton-Tucker has been in the lab this offseason, and has shown as much during the NBA preseason. He's definitely earned himself a spot in the Lakers' rotation, and the future is very bright for the recently-turned 20-year-old, who will be absorbing information from LeBron James all season long.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

0:39 Luka Doncic hit this shot with time ticking down in overtime to level the playoff series for the Dallas Mavericks against the Los Angeles Clippers

2019-20 season stats: 28.8 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 8.8 apg (61 games, 61 starts)

Luka Doncic has taken the league by storm ever since he was drafted. He won the Rookie of the Year award, and followed up with what I consider a top-five season last year. This year, he should be right up there in the conversation for MVP as his Mavs team-mates will be looking to compete for a top-four spot in the Western Conference.

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

6:39 Check out the best plays from the LA Lakers' 2019-20 championship-winning season

2019-20 season stats: 26.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 3.2 apg (62 games, 62 starts)

Many considered Anthony Davis the Defensive Player of the Year last season, only for the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to come away with the award. With that in mind, AD will be looking to improve his numbers on the defensive side of things as he targets not only the DPOY award but also the MVP on the back of his first Championship.

I cannot wait to see who Jaydee and Ovie select for their teams, and of course, we will be testing our skills against the NBA legend BJ Armstrong.

We will be breaking down the league each week on Heatcheck, so come and get involved!

