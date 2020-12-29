Ja Morant: Memphis Grizzlies guard to undergo MRI on left ankle injury

Ja Morant is scheduled to undergo an MRI scan after the Memphis Grizzlies guard sprained his left ankle against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

According to reports, initial x-rays did not reveal any fracture but the player will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury.

Morant was hurt in the second quarter trying to block a mid-range jumper by Brooklyn's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot with 2:43 remaining in the half.

He landed on Luwawu-Cabarrot's foot and immediately fell to the ground while getting called for a foul.

Image: Morant took to social media after the game to issue an update on his condition

The 21-year-old was helped off the court and taken to the dressing room. He did not return to the game, which Memphis won 116-111 in overtime, and later sat on the team's bench with a walking boot on his left foot.

After the game, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said: "So tough to see Ja go down. I know he's going to bounce back and be fine. We'll have more updates as we're going through, but so far so good."

“ every setback is a setup for a comeback. God wants to bring you out better than you were before.”

heard you 🙏🏽🖤 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 29, 2020

Morant tweeted: "Every setback is a setup for a comeback. God wants to bring you out better than you were before."

Before the injury, Morant scored seven points on two-of-seven shooting in 13 minutes.

Morant came into the game averaging 36 points in the the Grizzlies' first two games. He scored a career-high 44 points in the season opener against the San Antonio Spurs.

