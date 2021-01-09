NBA round-up: Detroit Pistons rally in overtime thriller; LeBron James and Steph Curry on winning side

The Detroit Pistons rallied from a 23-point, first-half deficit to shock the Phoenix Suns in an overtime thriller, while LeBron's Lakers and Steph's Warriors both won on Friday.

Jerami Grant scored 31 points, 10 rebounds and a crucial assist near the end of regulation as the Pistons beat the Suns 110-105 in OT after rallying from a 23-point deficit.

Detroit scored the first nine points of the extra session after barely leading at all during regulation.

1:34 Watch the best of the action as the Detroit Pistons shocked the Phoenix Suns in an overtime thriller

Grant had only two assists on the night, but one of them was to Mason Plumlee for a dunk that tied it at 93 with 9.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Devin Booker then missed a jumper that could have won it for the Suns.

1:59 Jerami Grant dropped 31 Points in the Pistons' overtime win over the Suns

Detroit scored the first nine points of overtime. Grant got it going with a layup. Saddiq Bey then knocked down a long two-pointer and a three-pointer. Wright completed the outburst with a layup.

The Suns soon pulled within three, 106-103, on an 8-2 spurt that Booker completed with a three-pointer. But Grant knocked down a corner three with 18.1 seconds left to give the Pistons a cushion.

Friday night's NBA results Phoenix Suns 105-110 Detroit Pistons (OT) Charlotte Hornets 110-118 New Orleans Pelicans Oklahoma City Thunder 101-89 New York Knicks Washington Wizards 107-116 Boston Celtics Utah Jazz 131-118 Milwaukee Bucks Brooklyn Nets 110-115 Memphis Grizzlies Orlando Magic 90-132 Houston Rockets Chicago Bulls 115-117 LA Lakers LA Clippers 105-115 Golden State Warriors Toronto Raptors 144-123 Sacramento Kings

LA Clippers 105-115 Golden State Warriors

2:17 Steph Curry dropped 38 points in the Warriors' 115-105 win over the Clippers

Steph Curry scored 38 points as the Warriors used a 34-6 flurry bridging the third and fourth quarters to stun the visiting Clippers in San Francisco.

The Warriors trailed by 21 late in the third quarter but Curry scored 19 in that period and pulled Golden State within six entering the fourth.

Golden State (5-4) then outscored Los Angeles 34-18 over the final 12 minutes and snapped a four-game losing streak against the Clippers, who beat them at the Chase Center two nights earlier.

Curry got his payback after being held to just 13 points in Wednesday's loss. He got help from his team-mates in the fourth as Eric Paschall, Brad Wanamaker and Kent Bazemore all hit big shots.

Chicago Bulls 115-117 LA Lakers

LeBron James nailed 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, as the Lakers held on for victory over the visiting Bulls.

Zach LaVine scored 38 points, but the UCLA product missed a 17-foot jumper with 4.7 seconds left that would have put Chicago ahead.

1:55 Zach LaVine dropped 38 points against the Lakers in Bulls' narrow loss

Montrezl Harrell contributed 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers, who played without Anthony Davis (left adductor strain). Dennis Schroder also scored 17, while Wesley Matthews had 14 points and Markieff Morris added 11.

Washington Wizards 107-116 Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum scored 32 points, Jaylen Brown added 27 and the shorthanded Celtics held off the visiting Wizards.

Marcus Smart had 13 points, Payton Pritchard 11 and Daniel Theis 10 as the Celtics won for the sixth time in their last seven games.

Brown also chipped in a game-high 13 rebounds.

1:59 The top points from Bradley Beal (41) and Jayson Tatum (32) in the Celtics' win over the Wizards

Bradley Beal followed a franchise-record-tying 60 points on Wednesday with 41, but the Wizards lost for the seventh time in their first nine games.

Utah Jazz 131-118 Milwaukee Bucks

1:49 Highlights of the Jazz against the Bucks

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 26 to lead the Jazz to a fine win over the Bucks.

Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in 20 points while Royce O'Neale added 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Mike Conley finished with a double-double, tallying 17 points and 10 assists.

0:29 Giannis Antetokounmpo nailed this buzzer beater against the Jazz

The Jazz snapped a two-game losing streak after making a franchise-record 25 three-pointers.

Charlotte Hornets 110-118 New Orleans Pelicans

Gordon Hayward sunk 26 points to lead six Charlotte players in double figures as the Hornets defeated the Pelicans by eight.

0:16 Zion Williamson rattled the rim after a massive dunk against the Hornets

Miles Bridges added 20 points, Devonte' Graham scored 17, Terry Rozier had 15, rookie LaMelo Ball had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Bismack Biyombo scored 11.

Brooklyn Nets 110-115 Memphis Grizzlies

1:19 Highlights of the Nets against the Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks was the star with 24 points as the Grizzlies started fast, withstood blowing a 22-point lead and ended a season-opening five-game home losing streak with victory over the Nets.

The Grizzlies improved to 2-4 since losing star point guard Ja Morant to an ankle injury on December 28 at Brooklyn, but it was hardly easy after a fast start.

Memphis held a 62-40 lead with a minute until half-time and wound up getting outscored 70-53 the rest of the way.

1:52 Caris LeVert exploded for 43 points in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's absence but Nets still fell short to the Grizzlies

Caris LeVert led all scorers with 43 points and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers. He scored 19 points and hit five 3-pointers in the third quarter as Brooklyn stormed back.

Taurean Prince added 16 while Joe Harris contributed 13 as the Nets played without Kevin Durant (COVID-19 health protocols) and Kyrie Irving (personal reasons).

Orlando Magic 90-132 Houston Rockets

1:18 Highlights of the Magic against the Rockets

James Harden and Christian Wood recorded double-doubles and the Houston Rockets took full advantage of the shorthanded Magic at Toyota Center.

The Rockets, who entered play 28th in the NBA in three-point percentage, drilled 11 of 23 threes in a runaway first half. Harden got in on the action by making 2 of 5 treys but P.J. Tucker and Ben McLemore, playing in his first game this season, were the linchpins of the perimeter onslaught.

Harden finished with 15 points and 13 assists while Wood returned from a one-game injury hiatus and posted 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Toronto Raptors 144-123 Sacramento Kings

Toronto won a road game for the first time as Fred VanVleet scored 16 of his 34 points in the third quarter as they jumped in front early in the second half and poured it on late for a big win over the Kings.

It was the most points for the Raptors in a regulation game as they went 20 of 39 (51.3 per cent) from three-point range.

0:14 Chris Boucher hit Marvin Bagley III with a massive rejection in the Raptors' win over the Kings

Chris Boucher added 23 points - including 10 in the third quarter - as the Raptors ended a three-game losing streak.

Oklahoma City Thunder 101-89 New York Knicks

1:09 Highlights of Thunder's game against the Knicks

Hamidou Diallo scored 11 of his season-high 23 points in the fourth quarter as Oklahoma pulled away from the Knicks for the win.

Diallo also added a season-high 11 rebounds despite coming off the bench for the Thunder, who trailed by 11 points in the first quarter before coming back to win their second straight.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also had a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds while Al Horford added 15 points and eight assists.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here