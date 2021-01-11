NBA postpones Boston Celtics' trip to Chicago Bulls and Dallas Maverick vs New Orleans Pelicans

Monday night's game between the Dallas Mavericks and the visiting New Orleans Pelicans and Tuesday night's contest between the Boston Celtics and hosts Chicago Bulls have been postponed due to health and safety protocols, the NBA has announced.
It brings the total number of match postponements this season to four, leading to rumours that the league is considering a one to two-week pause.
According to ESPN reports, the NBA has called a special Board of Governors meeting for Tuesday.
- Heat-Celtics postponed as Covid-19-related cases rise
- Davis stars as Lakers win; Nets beaten on Durant return
The NBA said that it will be meeting with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) on Monday about modifying the league's health and safety protocols related to COVID-19.
NBA general managers also have a call scheduled with the league on Monday, during which the sides are expected to discuss a number of issues, including pre- and post-game socialising, stricter rules on mask-wearing and restrictions on dining out at restaurants, ESPN reported.
Sunday night's NBA results
|Utah Jazz 96-86 Detroit Pistons
|Chicago Bulls 127-130 Los Angeles Clippers
|Oklahoma City Thunder 129-116 Brooklyn Nets
|Denver Nuggets 114-89 New York Knicks
|Miami Heat P-P Boston Celtics
|Los Angeles Lakers 120-102 Houston Rockets
|San Antonio Spurs 88-96 Minnesota Timberwolves
|Toronto Raptors 105-106 Golden State Warriors
Ongoing contact tracing with the Mavericks left them short of the league-mandated eight players.
The Mavericks, already without Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Richardson and Jalen Brunson, reportedly added at least five more players to the health and safety protocols on Monday.
The Mavericks shut down their facility Sunday after Kleber's positive test.