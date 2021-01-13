Please select your default edition
Joel Embiid's 45 points help Philadelphia 76ers outlast Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets overturn 18-point deficit

Joel Embiid produced 13 of 13 from the free-throw line; Elsewhere, the Brooklyn Nets overcame an 18-point deficit to prevail - Sky Sports' live coverage of the NBA continues on Thursday when the Los Angeles Clippers host the New Orleans Pelicans from 3.30am on Sky Sports Arena

Wednesday 13 January 2021 08:52, UK

Philadelphia 76ers&#39; Joel Embiid reacts to the 137-134 overtime win in an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) 3:16
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid finishes with a season-high 45 points along with 16 rebounds and four assists in an overtime win over the Miami Heat

Joel Embiid scored 35 of his 45 points in the second half and overtime to help the Philadelphia 76ers outlast the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Embiid delivered for the 76ers producing 13 of 13 from the free-throw line, including two with 8.9 seconds left in overtime. He added 16 rebounds, five steals and four assists to his day's work as the Sixers ended a three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets overcame an 18-point deficit to prevail over the Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz kept a second straight opponent under 90 points.

LeBron James scored 22 of his game-high 26 points in the first half and the Los Angeles Lakers posted their second runaway victory over the Houston Rockets in as many games.

Los Angeles Lakers bench players react after a basket by forward LeBron James against the Houston Rockets during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Houston. (Troy Taormina/Pool Photo via AP) 1:48
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James admitted that his look-away three-pointer was inspired by a bet from a teammate on the sidelines

Miami Heat 134-137 Philadelphia 76ers (OT)

Philadelphia 76ers&#39; Ben Simmons, right, drives against Miami Heat&#39;s Chris Silva, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) 2:44
Enjoy all of the highlights as the Philadelphia 76ers edged out the Miami Heat in Week 4 of the NBA

Joel Embiid's strong performance, particularly during second half and overtime, helped the Philadelphia 76ers secure their positive result against the Miami Heat.

Embiid was 13 of 13 from the free-throw line, including two with 8.9 seconds left in overtime, to go along with 16 rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Danny Green tied a franchise record with nine 3-pointers on his way to 29 points, and he added 10 rebounds. Mike Scott and Tyrese Maxey added 16 points apiece.

The Sixers played without a number of key players, including Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Shake Milton and Matisse Thybulle, due to health and safety protocols.

Tyler Herro led the short-handed Heat with 34 points, Duncan Robinson added 26 and Gabe Vincent had a career-high 24. Precious Achiuwa contributed 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Kelly Olynyk had 15 points.

Miami held a 132-131 lead in overtime with 44.8 seconds left after Achiuwa scored. Andre Iguodala later had a chance to send the game into a second overtime, but his corner 3-pointer wasn't close.

Tuesday night's NBA results

Boston Celtics P-P Chicago Bulls
Miami Heat 134-137 Philadelphia 76ers (OT)
Denver Nuggets 116-122 Brooklyn Nets
Utah Jazz 117-87 Cleveland Cavaliers
Los Angeles Lakers 117-100 Houston Rockets
San Antonio Spurs 112-102 Oklahoma City Thunder
Indiana Pacers 104-95 Golden State Warriors

Denver Nuggets 116-122 Brooklyn Nets

Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, left, center Bol Bol, center, and forward Paul Millsap, rear, watch as Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) 2:10
Watch the highlights as the Brooklyn Nets produced their biggest comeback of the season against the Denver Nuggets

Kevin Durant totaled 34 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets overcame an 18-point deficit and posted a 122-116 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Durant shot 12-for-18 from the floor overall. He scored 14 points in the third quarter, when the Nets erased a 79-61 lead in the final nine-plus minutes.

He secured Brooklyn's biggest comeback of the season by hitting a short shot with 1:14 remaining in the game and a 3-pointer to give the Nets a 120-113 lead with 27.9 seconds to go.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots with Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defending during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) 1:59
Take a look at the performance of Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant who scored 34 points in their victory

Caris LeVert added 20 points and Bruce Brown contributed six of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, including a baseline 10-footer that snapped a 113-113 deadlock with 1:44 left. Joe Harris contributed 15 points for the Nets, who shot 60.8 percent in their fourth straight game without Kyrie Irving (personal reasons).

Nikola Jokic amassed 23 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and seven steals for the Nuggets, who were outscored 61-37 in the final 21-plus minutes.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) tips the ball in the basket with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Nuggets guard PJ Dozier (35) looking on during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) 2:40
Check out the top plays from Tuesday night's NBA action

Utah Jazz 117-87 Cleveland Cavaliers

Utah Jazz&#39;s Royce O&#39;Neale (23) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers&#39; Larry Nance Jr. (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) 1:20
Take a look at the highlights of the Utah Jazz against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points and Jordan Clarkson added 21 to lift the visiting Utah Jazz to victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in 20 points for the Jazz. Georges Niang added 14 points off the bench after scoring 13 total points in his first 10 games of the season. Mike Conley contributed 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Utah made 24 3-pointers and shot 53.3 percent from the perimeter en route to its third straight victory, all on the road. The Jazz held a second straight opponent under 90 points.

The Cavaliers were missing eight players, seven of them due to injuries. Cedi Osman had 17 points, four rebounds and six assists but the result means that Cleveland have lost three on the spin and they have dropped seven of nine going back to December 29.

Los Angeles Lakers 117-100 Houston Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives against Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Houston. (Troy Taormina/Pool Photo via AP) 1:51
LeBron James helped the Los Angeles Lakers to post their second runaway victory over the Houston Rockets in as many games, watch the highlights

LeBron James scored 22 of his game-high 26 points in the first half and the Los Angeles Lakers posted their second runaway victory over the Houston Rockets in as many games.

The Lakers, who led by as many as 27 points in their 120-102 win on Sunday, matched that advantage on a Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 3-pointer at the 3:35 mark of the second quarter.

The Lakers combined stingy defense with blistering perimeter shooting in the first quarter to build a 35-14 lead entering the second.

James made 4 of 9 3-pointers and added eight rebounds and five assists. Five other Lakers joined James in double figures, with Anthony Davis posting 19 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots in just 29 minutes.

San Antonio Spurs 112-102 Oklahoma City Thunder

San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) goes up for a shot between Oklahoma City Thunder center Mike Muscala (33) and forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) 1:38
Enjoy highlights of the San Antonio Spurs completing their five-game road trip with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder

Lonnie Walker IV scored 24 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 112-102 win over the host Oklahoma City Thunder.

It was the second consecutive big scoring game for Walker, who picked up some of the scoring vacated by the absence of DeMar DeRozan at the end of San Antonio's road trip. DeRozan missed his second consecutive game for personal reasons, caring for his father.

Walker has had two of his top three scoring games in the past two, as he scored 25 on Sunday in the Thunder's loss at Minnesota.

Against the Thunder, Walker and Dejounte Murray each scored 10 in the fourth quarter to help the Spurs hold on.

The Spurs used defense to fuel their offense. San Antonio forced 13 Thunder turnovers, converting them into 26 points on the other end while Oklahoma City managed just two points off four Spurs turnovers.

Indiana Pacers 104-95 Golden State Warriors

Indiana Pacers forward JaKarr Sampson (14) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Kent Bazemore (26) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) 1:54
Watch the highlights of the Indiana Pacers against the Golden State Warriors

Myles Turner's third 3-pointer of the game broke a late tie and the Indiana Pacers went on to defeat the Golden State Warriors.

Playing the second night of a back-to-back set, Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak by outfinishing the Warriors in a fourth quarter that featured six ties and three lead changes.

Golden State, which was riding a two-game winning streak on the final night of a seven-game homestand, scored only five points after a Stephen Curry hoop gave the hosts a 90-88 advantage with 5:05 to play.

Indiana's Aaron Holiday produced the last tie at 90-all on a driving layup with 3:37 to go, after which Turner bombed in a 27-footer for a lead the visitors never relinquished.

