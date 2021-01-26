NBA and NBPA discussing All-Star Game in Atlanta in March

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) are engaged in discussions about the possibility of holding an All-Star Game in early March.
The NBA cancelled its traditional All-Star Weekend, which had been scheduled for Indianapolis in February, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But according to ESPN, the sides are discussing moving the game, along with scaled-down All-Star Weekend events, to Atlanta on March 7. The NBA's midseason break is from March 5-10.
The game could be held at the Hawks' State Farm Arena or at one of the city's historically black colleges and universities' (HBCU) campus gyms.
- LeBron James on Kobe Bryant: Legends never die
- Giannis Antetokounmpo milestone in Bucks win; Clippers make it seven in a row
- BJ Armstrong: Star-studded Nets faced with unwritten rule
NBPA president Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns supports the idea, which would feature HBCUs and provide COVID-19 relief funding.
Trending
- Premier League half-term report: 20 clubs analysed
- Liverpool join Man Utd in Money League top five
- Jose: Lampard sacking shows brutality of football
- McGregor demise a reminder of Mayweather genius
- Ndombele's Tottenham redemption
- Nev on Lampard: Big spend brought big expectation
- PL predictions: Leeds to thrash struggling Newcastle
- Wolff provides update on Hamilton contract talks
- Chelsea sack Lampard, want Tuchel in by Wednesday
- Tuchel can help Werner and Havertz
Holding an All-Star Game would be a massive undertaking. Atlanta-based Turner Sports could televise the game, but it would still require a significant effort to coordinate travel arrangements for players, staff, and officials during a time of uncertainty.
The game also would not include hosting any sponsors, and attendance would be extremely limited, if fans are permitted to attend at all.
The NBA awarded Indianapolis the 2024 All-Star Weekend after it was cancelled this year.