NBA round-up: Giannis Antetokounmpo's 47 are not enough as Phoenix Suns edge Milwaukee Bucks

Devin Booker made the decisive free throw with 32.6 seconds left to cap a 30-point performance as the Phoenix Suns edged past the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 125-124 on Wednesday night.

Wednesday night's NBA results Milwaukee Bucks 124 - 125 Phoenix Suns Oklahoma City Thunder 113 - 114 Los Angeles Lakers Indiana Pacers 94 - 104 Brooklyn Nets Atlanta Hawks 117 - 118 Dallas Mavericks New Orleans Pelicans 116 - 129 Chicago Bulls Charlotte Hornets 114 - 130 Memphis Grizzlies Los Angeles Clippers 119 - 112 Minnesota Timberwolves Toronto Raptors 137 - 115 Washington Wizards Denver Nuggets 133 - 95 Cleveland Cavaliers

Milwaukee Bucks 124 - 125 Phoenix Suns

1:29 Highlights of the Milwaukee Bucks trip to the Phoenix Suns in Week 8 of the NBA

Chris Paul added 28 points and seven assists as Phoenix earned its fourth straight win and its seventh in the past eight games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 47 points but missed a 20-foot jumper as time expired, ending Milwaukee's season-best, five-game winning streak.

Antetokounmpo also had 11 rebounds and five assists. He made 15 of 23 field-goal attempts and knocked down 17 of 21 from the free-throw line as the Bucks dropped to 3-1 on a six-game road trip.

Khris Middleton had 18 points and 11 assists and Bryn Forbes scored all 17 of his points in the first half for Milwaukee.

Deandre Ayton scored 17 points, Mikal Bridges added 15 and Frank Kaminsky recorded 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Suns, who are 4-0 on a seven-game homestand.

Phoenix is 23-9 since the 2019-20 season resumed at the bubble near Orlando last summer.

The Bucks were without Jrue Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) for the second straight game. Bobby Portis scored 12 points and Donte DiVincenzo and Brook Lopez added 10 apiece for Milwaukee.

Oklahoma City Thunder 113 - 114 Los Angeles Lakers

1:44 Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder's trip to the Los Angeles Lakers in Week 8 of the NBA

LeBron James had 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers won their sixth consecutive game, holding off the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder 114-113 in overtime.

Montrezl Harrell scored 20 points, Dennis Schroder contributed 19 and Kyle Kuzma added 15 for the Lakers, who played without Anthony Davis (Achilles) and Alex Caruso (hand) for the second game in a row.

Al Horford had 25 points, eight assists and eight rebounds for Oklahoma City.

The Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee), who leads the team in scoring and assists, missed the contest, as did Isaiah Roby (foot, third straight game) and Theo Maledon (health and safety protocols, second in a row).

Kenrich Williams scored 24 points, Luguentz Dort had 17 and Hamidou Diallo collected 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder, who have lost three of their last four.

Atlanta Hawks 117 - 118 Dallas Mavericks

1:49 Highlights of the Atlanta Hawks' trip to the Dallas Mavericks in Week 8 of the NBA

Luka Doncic recorded his NBA-leading seventh triple-double and helped Dallas overcome a 13-point second-half deficit as the Mavericks defeated the visiting Atlanta Hawks 118-117.

Doncic had 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the 32nd triple-double of his career. He extended his streak of 25-point games to a career-best 12 straight.

Luka Doncic (28 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST) posted his 32nd career triple-double tonight, passing John Havlicek for 13th all-time. pic.twitter.com/hyimBH8cEs — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 11, 2021

It was the third straight win for Dallas and gave the Mavericks a sweep of the two-game season series against the Hawks.

Dallas led 118-114 on a three-pointer from Dorian Finney-Smith with 1:18 left, but a long three-pointer from Trae Young drew Atlanta to within a point. The Hawks had an opportunity to win with 4.7 seconds left, but Danilo Gallinari's 20-footer was no good.

1:59 Luka Doncic posted 28 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds against the Atlanta Hawks.

Brunson scored 21 points and Hardaway finished with 16. Kristaps Porzingis played only 19 minutes because of foul trouble and scored 15. Willie Cauley-Stein added 14.

Atlanta got 33 points and eight rebounds from John Collins, 25 points and 15 assists from Young and 23 points and eight rebounds from Kevin Huerter.

Gallinari scored 11 and became the 372nd player - and the first Italian-born player - in NBA history to reach 10,000 career points.

New Orleans Pelicans 116 - 129 Chicago Bulls

1:46 Highlights of the Los Angeles Clippers' trip to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Week 8 of the NBA

Zach LaVine scored a game-high 46 points, Coby White scored 30, and the Chicago Bulls set a franchise record with 25 three-pointers in a 129-116 win over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.

LaVine and White became the first team-mates in league history to make at least eight three-pointers during the same game, according to NBA.com. LaVine shot 17-for-25 overall and 9-for-14 from three-point range, while White shot 10-for-20 overall and 8-for-17 from beyond the arc.

17 combined threes for this duo 🤯



First pair of teammates to each hit 8+ threes in the same game. pic.twitter.com/FDubFtbNK4 — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 11, 2021

The Bulls finished 25-for-47 (53.2 per cent) from long distance in their record-setting performance.

Zion Williamson scored 29 points on 12-for-18 shooting to lead the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball had 21 points apiece for New Orleans, whose four-game winning streak came to an end.

The Pelicans played on short rest after a 130-101 blowout win on their home court over the Houston Rockets one night earlier.

Indiana Pacers 94 - 104 Brooklyn Nets

1:08 Highlights of the Indiana Pacers' trip to the Brooklyn Nets in Week 8 of the NBA

Kyrie Irving scored 35 points as the host Brooklyn Nets took control in the second quarter and ended a three-game losing streak with 104-94 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Irving shot 8 of 17 from the field, hit a career-high 17 free throws without a miss and handed out eight assists.

1:56 Kyrie Irving dropped 35 points as the Nets eased to victory over the Pacers.

James Harden added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Nets, who shot 42.1 per cent and led by as many as 36 points. Joe Harris contributed 17 points and DeAndre Jordan collected 12 points and 13 assists as Brooklyn halted a six-game home losing streak to Indiana.

Domantas Sabonis scored 18 points but shot 7 of 20 from the field as the Pacers saw their losing streak reach a season-high four games. Malcolm Brogdon added 15 on 5 of 17 shooting as Indiana shot 39.1 per cent and lost for the 11th time in 17 games.

Los Angeles Clippers 119 - 112 Minnesota Timberwolves

1:46 Highlights of the Los Angeles Clippers' trip to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Week 8 of the NBA

Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points and Lou Williams added 27 off the bench to lift the Los Angeles Clippers to a 119-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

Leonard and Williams combined to make 23 of 40 shots from the floor and 7 of 9 from three-point range for the Clippers, who snapped a two-game losing skid despite playing without Paul George. The six-time All-Star did not make the two-game road trip due to a foot injury.

1:58 Kawhi Leonard dropped 36 points in the Clippers' 119-112 win over the Timberwolves.

Minnesota's Naz Reid scored 23 points off the bench and Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 in his return from a 13-game absence that followed testing positive for COVID-19 in mid-January. Towns also had 10 rebounds while playing in just his fifth game of the season.

Malik Beasley scored all 21 of his points in the second half for the Timberwolves, who played without D'Angelo Russell (left leg soreness) and Jarrett Culver (left ankle sprain).

Charlotte Hornets 114 - 130 Memphis Grizzlies

0:18 Ja Morant found Xavier Tillman for a jackhammer slam with a lovely assist.

Kyle Anderson made a career-high six three-pointers, part of a Memphis franchise-record 23 made from beyond the arc, and the Grizzlies routed the Charlotte Hornets 130-114 at the FedExForum in Memphis.

The Grizzlies clung to a narrow 70-68 lead at half-time, but Anderson opened the second half with four consecutive three-pointers. Dillon Brooks, who shot 4-for-8 from long range en route to 20 points, added a fifth, and Memphis was off to the races in a 31-15 third quarter.

The big period proved decisive for the Grizzlies, who pushed their lead to as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter. Seven Memphis players scored in double figures, led by Anderson's 27 points.

Ja Morant posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 assists, Jonas Valanciunas added his own double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds, and Desmond Bane shot 4-for-8 from three-point range on the way to 18 points. Grayson Allen (18 points) and Tyus Jones (12 points) got in on the record-setting shooting night with 5-of-12 and 3-of-4 performances, respectively.

Toronto Raptors 137 - 115 Washington Wizards

1:40 Highlights of the Toronto Raptors' trip to the Washington Wizards in Week 8 of the NBA.

Norman Powell scored 28 points, Pascal Siakam added 26 and the Toronto Raptors made 19 three-pointers in a 137-115 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Seven Raptors hit at least one 3-pointer, with Kyle Lowry leading the way with 5-for-8 shooting from long range. He finished with 21 points. Toronto shot 59 per cent (19 for 32) from beyond the arc.

Powell and Siakam each hit three three-pointers as Toronto won for the fifth time in six games and improved to 4-1 on their current trip. After starting the season with one win in seven games, Toronto is almost back at .500 at 12-13.

Chris Boucher had 17 points and Fred VanVleet scored 14, and seven Raptors reached double figures.

NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal, who averages 33.3 points was held to 24, as the Wizards lost to the Raptors for the eighth straight time, including four in a row at Washington.

Russell Westbrook, who sat out Washingtons win at Chicago on Monday, returned to score 23 points, including 19 in the second half. He added seven assists and six rebounds.

Denver Nuggets 133 - 95 Cleveland Cavaliers

0:19 R.J. Hampton threw down this poster dunk over the Cedi Osman.

Paul Millsap scored a season-high 22 points on his 36th birthday, Michael Porter Jr. added 19 points and the host Denver Nuggets demolished the Cleveland Cavaliers 133-95.

Nikola Jokic had 12 points and 12 assists, Will Barton scored 16, Zeke Nnaji added 14 and Monte Morris had 12 for Denver, which snapped a three-game skid.

Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 10 rebounds while Taurean Prince scored 12, Dylan Windler had 11 and Isaac Okoro 10 for Cleveland, which has dropped five straight.

The Cavaliers' leading scorer, Collin Sexton, managed just four points on 1-for-9 shooting. It was the first time he failed to score in double figures this season.