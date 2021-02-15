Nikola Jokic's triple-double halts Los Angeles Lakers' seven-game win streak

Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists as the host Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-105 on Sunday night.

Sunday night's NBA results Los Angeles Lakers 105 - 122 Denver Nuggets Portland Trail Blazers 121 - 118 Dallas Mavericks Boston Celtics 91 - 104 Washington Wizards Orlando Magic 90 - 109 Phoenix Suns Memphis Grizzlies 124 - 110 Sacramento Kings Minnesota Timberwolves 116 - 112 Toronto Raptors Cleveland Cavaliers 111 - 128 Los Angeles Clippers San Antonio Spurs 122 - 110 Charlotte Hornets Milwaukee Bucks 109 - 114 Oklahoma City Thunder New Orleans Pelicans 112 - 123 Detroit Pistons

Los Angeles Lakers 105 - 122 Denver Nuggets

2:23 Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Denver Nuggets in Week 8 of the NBA

Zeke Nnaji had 16 points, Facundo Campazzo scored 15 and Monte Morris and Paul Millsap had 10 each for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray put up 25.

LeBron James had 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Los Angeles, which lost forward Anthony Davis when he aggravated a right Achilles injury.

Davis left with 2:39 left in the second quarter after he bumped legs with Jokic. He stayed in to shoot free throws but left with tendonosis of the right Achilles. ESPN reported he will have an MRI done Monday.

Davis, who finished with 15 points in 14 minutes, missed two games last week with an Achilles injury.

Kyle Kuzma scored 19 and Alex Caruso 11 for the Lakers, who had their seven-game winning streak snapped.

A reminder that Facundo Campazzo has eyes in the back, sides and top of his head pic.twitter.com/ItQhfB6ydw — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) February 15, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers 121 - 118 Dallas Mavericks

2:20 Highlights of the Portland Trail Blazers against the Dallas Mavericks in Week 8 of the NBA

Damian Lillard scored 34 points, dished 11 assists, and made the decisive three-pointer as the Portland Trail Blazers weathered 44 points from Luka Doncic to beat the host Dallas Mavericks 121-118.

Portland took a 13-point lead with 6:50 left when Enes Kanter scored two of his 14 points, but a scoring drought of more than five minutes resulted in a 12-0 Mavericks' run. Dorian Finney-Smith knocked down a three-pointer on one of Doncic's nine assists with 49.5 seconds remaining, forcing a tie at 116. Finney-Smith finished with 14 points.

💫 @luka7doncic has scored 118 PTS in his last 3 games, the most over 3 games in @dallasmavs history! pic.twitter.com/2VJbNbRhem — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2021

His basket set the stage for Lillard's go-ahead three-pointer, a top-of-the-key step-back in isolation with Finney-Smith defending with 32.8 seconds left. Doncic responded with a quick dunk, but Carmelo Anthony beat Doncic on the other end to draw out Kristaps Porzingis. Anthony fired a no-look pass to Derrick Jones Jr. for an uncontested layup and the game's final points.

Doncic got a wide-open look at a would-be, game-tying three-pointer off of a sideline inbounds play, but the shot rimmed off.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Mavericks, while extending the Trail Blazers' own streak to four games. The win kicks off a swing of three consecutive road games, and six of seven away from home for Portland.

Boston Celtics 91 - 104 Washington Wizards

1:18 Highlights of the Boston Celtics against the Washington Wizards in Week 8 of the NBA

Bradley Beal poured in a game-high 35 points and the Washington Wizards held Jayson Tatum to a season-low six points Sunday afternoon in a 104-91 drubbing of the visiting Boston Celtics.

Russell Westbrook chipped in with 13 points and a game-high 11 assists, missing a triple-double by one rebound, as the Wizards ended a two-game losing streak that had opened a five-game homestand.

Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown recorded 25 points apiece for the Celtics, who lost for the fourth time in their past five games.

Tatum shot just 3-for-14 overall and 0-for-2 on three-pointers in 23 minutes en route to his lowest point total since having five in the bubble opener against Milwaukee last July 31.

He had scored in double figures in all 20 previous games this season. His previous season-low had been 16 against Memphis on Dec. 30.

The Wizards led for the final 44 minutes, including by 22 points at the close of the third quarter.

Orlando Magic 90 - 109 Phoenix Suns

1:11 Highlights of the Orlando Magic against the Phoenix Suns in week 8 of the NBA

Devin Booker followed up on a 36-point performance with a game-high 27-points one day later Sunday night, helping the Phoenix Suns ease away from the injury-plagued and road-weary Orlando Magic 109-90.

Mikal Bridges chipped in with 21 points while Deandre Ayton put up a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double in his head-to-head matchup with Nikola Vucevic as the Suns won their sixth straight.

Vucevic had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who were coming off a hard-fought split at Golden State and Sacramento on Thursday and Friday, respectively, despite suiting up no more than 10 players in either.

Booker shot 10-for-16 from the field while also finding time for six assists. Backcourt mate Chris Paul complemented Booker with 12 points, six rebounds and a game-high nine assists.

Jae Crowder added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Suns, who improved to 6-0 on their seven-game homestand that will be capped by Tuesday's visit from the Brooklyn Nets.

Memphis Grizzlies 124 - 110 Sacramento Kings

1:14 Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies against the Sacramento Kings in Week 8 of the NBA

Jonas Valanciunas scored 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting and collected 13 rebounds to help the Memphis Grizzlies cruise to a 124-110 victory over the host Sacramento Kings.

Dillon Brooks scored 22 points and Kyle Anderson added 17 to go with a season-best four steals as the Grizzlies won for just the second time in the past seven games.

Ja Morant contributed 16 points and 10 assists, Brandon Clarke added 13 points, Xavier Tillman scored 12 and Grayson Allen had 10 for Memphis. De'Aaron Fox recorded 23 points and nine assists for the Kings after missing one game due to a knee injury.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 points, Cory Joseph matched his season best of 16 points and Richaun Holmes had 13 for Sacramento, which lost its third consecutive game.

Minnesota Timberwolves 116 - 112 Toronto Raptors

1:17 Highlights of the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Toronto Raptors in Week 8 of the NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had three blocks before fouling out in the final minute and the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-112 Sunday night at Tampa.

The Timberwolves ended a four-game losing streak and a 16-game skid as the visiting team against the Raptors. The Timberwolves had not won a road game against Toronto as the visiting team since Jan. 21, 2004.

Pascal Siakam had a chance to tie the game for Toronto but missed a layup with 7.4 seconds to play.

Malik Beasley added 20 points and six assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards had 18 points and seven rebounds, Ricky Rubio 16 points, Jarred Vanderbilt 12 and Jaylen Nowell had 11.

Kyle Lowry had 24 points for Toronto while Norman Powell and Fred VanVleet each scored 22. Siakam added 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Aron Baynes fouled out with 2:18 to play and had six points and five rebounds.

Cleveland Cavaliers 111 - 128 Los Angeles Clippers

1:10 Highlights of the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Los Angeles Clippers in week 8 of the NBA

Lou Williams had a season-high 30 points and 10 assists, and the shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers pounded the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 128-111 on Sunday.

Serge Ibaka added 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting with nine rebounds and six assists for the Clippers, who played without Kawhi Leonard (lower leg contusion) and Paul George (foot). George missed his fifth consecutive game.

Marcus Morris Sr. had 23 points, hitting four three-pointers, and six rebounds, and Patrick Beverley contributed 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Beverley converted 5 of 8 shots, including 4 of 6 three-pointers. Luke Kennard chipped in 12 points.

The Clippers won their third consecutive contest.

Collin Sexton scored 22 points and Darius Garland and Cedi Osman each scored 20 for the Cavaliers, who lost their seventh in a row. Jarrett Allen collected 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Cleveland big man Andre Drummond (rest) did not play. The Cavaliers have now dropped eight straight on the road.

San Antonio Spurs 122 - 110 Charlotte Hornets

1:17 Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs against the Charlotte Hornets in week 8 of the NBA

Dejounte Murray scored 26 points and collected 12 rebounds and was at his best in the pivotal fourth quarter to help lead the visiting San Antonio Spurs to a 122-110 win against the Charlotte Hornets.

Derrick White posted a season-high 25 points for the Spurs, who have won five of their past six games, including the last two on their seven-game annual Rodeo Road Trip.

The contest was tied heading into the fourth quarter before San Antonio took charge, sweeping to the front for good with an 11-2 run over four minutes that granted it a 103-95 lead with 6:27 to play. White's jumper capped that surge, and he added five more points over the ensuing minute to help push the advantage to 108-99.

The Spurs then rolled to the finish line, with Murray hitting four free throws in the final 29.5 seconds.

Keldon Johnson scored 18 points for San Antonio, with Rudy Gay hitting for 12, Lonnie Walker IV racking up 11 and Patty Mills scoring 10 points. Jakob Poeltl added 12 rebounds for San Antonio.

The Hornets' Terry Rozier led all scorers with 33 points. Malik Monk poured in 23 off the bench while LaMelo Ball added 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, Bismack Biyombo scored 11 points, and Cody Zeller posted 10 points and 12 rebounds for Charlotte.

Milwaukee Bucks 109 - 114 Oklahoma City Thunder

1:14 Highlights of the Milwaukee Bucks against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Week 8 of the NBA

Justin Jackson had a season-high 22 points to lead the Thunder to a 114-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Oklahoma City.

Jackson hit all four of his three-point attempts, including one from the top of the key with 14 seconds left to put the Thunder ahead by five and all but put the game away.

Darius Bazley assisted on the final Jackson three-pointer for the 32nd assist by the Thunder, helping Oklahoma City snap a three-game losing streak.

Al Horford scored 20 points and led the Thunder with nine assists. Luguentz Dort added 19 points and Bazley 18. Hamidou Diallo had a career-high 13 rebounds.

Milwaukee dropped its third consecutive game. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 24 points while Khris Middleton added 23 and Bobby Portis 21.

New Orleans Pelicans 112 - 123 Detroit Pistons

1:20 Highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans against the Detroit Pistons in week 8 of the NBA

Mason Plumlee notched his first triple-double in the 557th game of his career, Josh Jackson scored a team-high 21 points and the host Detroit Pistons downed the New Orleans Pelicans 123-112 on Sunday.

Plumlee had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Pistons won back-to-back games for the first time since January of last season. Svi Mykhailiuk supplied 18 points and Delon Wright contributed 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Saddiq Bey added 16 points and Jerami Grant tossed in 15.

The Pistons rested starting forward Blake Griffin.

Zion Williamson, coming off a career-high 36-point outing, had 26 points and eight rebounds for New Orleans. Brandon Ingram also scored 26 with seven assists and Steven Adams added 13 points and 12 rebounds, but the Pelicans lost their third straight.