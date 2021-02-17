James Harden leads Brooklyn Nets from 24 down to stun Phoenix Suns

James Harden scored 38 points with 11 assists and Joe Harris added 22 as the short-handed Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 24-point deficit to earn a 128-124 road victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Tuesday night's NBA results Brooklyn Nets 128 - 124 Phoenix Suns Los Angeles Lakers 112 - 104 Minnesota Timberwolves Denver Nuggets 99 - 112 Boston Celtics Portland Trail Blazers 115 - 104 Oklahoma City Thunder New Orleans Pelicans 144 - 113 Memphis Grizzlies Toronto Raptors 124 - 113 Milwaukee Bucks

Brooklyn Nets 128 - 124 Phoenix Suns

Image: Harden stepped up in the absence of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving against the Suns

Jeff Green scored 18 points off the bench for Brooklyn and Tyler Johnson added 17 in his first start of the season.

The Nets, who were playing without both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, won their fourth straight game. Irving was nursing a sore lower back, while Durant missed his second consecutive game with a mild hamstring injury.

Chris Paul scored 17 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and Devin Booker added 22 with seven assists as the Phoenix Suns saw their season-best winning streak end at six games. The Suns led the entire game until the Nets took their first lead on a Harden three-pointer with 31.4 seconds remaining.

2:50 Highlights of the Brooklyn Nets' clash with the phoenix Suns in Week 9 of the NBA.

The game marked the return of first-year Nets head coach Steve Nash to Phoenix, where he earned MVP honours in 2005 and 2006. The Suns increased capacity from 1,500 fans to 3,000 for the occasion.

Despite trailing 73-49 late in the second quarter, the Nets pulled within two points at 108-106 with 6:40 remaining after a 3-pointer by Johnson. Green got the Nets to within one point at 124-123 with 59.6 seconds remaining on a drive to the basket and a layup.

After the Suns' Mikal Bridges missed a three-point attempt with 39.5 seconds remaining, Harden made his three-pointer at the other end to give the Nets their first lead at 126-124. Harden added two free throws with 11.3 seconds remaining.

The Nets trailed by 21 points at halftime of tonight’s victory over Phoenix, marking the largest halftime comeback for the Nets since joining the NBA in 1976. pic.twitter.com/MuZNmPsWsZ — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) February 17, 2021

Los Angeles Lakers 112 - 104 Minnesota Timberwolves

2:04 Highlights of the LA Lakers' trip to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Week 9 of the NBA

LeBron James totalled 30 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-104 road victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

The Lakers, one of the best road teams in the league this season, won for the 13th time in 16 games away from L.A. and prevailed for the eighth time in their past nine games overall.

Playing without Anthony Davis, who is expected to miss multiple weeks after straining his right Achilles, the Lakers trailed 81-77 with 1:56 left in the third quarter.

James sparked a 26-8 surge that helped the Lakers open up a 14-point lead in the final quarter and eventually hold on for the victory.

1:59 LeBron James scores 30 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in the LA Lakers' victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kyle Kuzma (seven points) started again with Davis out, but it was Montrezl Harrell who was clutch off the bench with 17 points and six rebounds. and Marc Gasol (11 points) on the defensive end limiting Karl-Anthony Towns to only 15 points and six rebounds.

Towns was averaging 21 points over his first three games back since returning from a 13-game absence due to a positive COVID-19 test. Dennis Schroder also delivered on the offensive end shooting 9-for-15 and finishing with 24 points.

Rookie Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jordan McLaughlin and Ricky Rubio each finished with 13 points, and Naz Reid had 10 points.

Minnesota is expected to be without guard D'Angelo Russell for the next 4-6 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Denver Nuggets 99 - 112 Boston Celtics

2:10 Highlights of the Denver Nuggets' trip to the Boston Celtics in Week 9 of the NBA

Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum had 21 points and eight assists, and the host Boston Celtics overcame a big night by Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 112-99.

Kemba Walker added 17 points for the Celtics, who had lost four of their previous five.

Jokic finished with 43 points, Jamal Murray had 25 - but suffered nine turnovers - and Facundo Campazzo added 15 in his first start for short-handed Denver.

1:58 Nikola Jokic's 43 points still not enough for the Denver Nuggets to beat the Boston Celtics.

The Nuggets played without five rotation players, three of them starters. In addition to Gary Harris, P.J. Dozier and Will Barton, who all missed Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Paul Millsap (left knee sprain) and Monte Morris (right shoulder strain) were side-lined.

With nearly half the roster out, Jokic carried the team in the first half, scoring 29 points on 10-of-12 field goals and made all three of his long-range attempts.

Portland Trail Blazers 115 - 104 Oklahoma City Thunder

1:47 Highlights of the Portland Trail Blazers' visit to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Week 9 of the NBA

Damian Lillard scored 31 points, including three three-pointers in four possessions in the fourth quarter, to lift the Portland Trail Blazers to a 115-104 win over the host Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Blazers had let a 24-point third-quarter lead slip away, trailing by five when Lillard hit the first of those three-pointers with 4:11 left to kickstart the decisive surge.

Portland scored 12 consecutive points on the trio of Lillard 3-pointers and one by Gary Trent Jr.

The Blazers hit 20 3-pointers, helping extend their winning streak to five.

After starting off hot, Lillard was just 2 of 10 from the field after the first quarter before starting Portland's comeback. He scored 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Trent added 19 points in the win for Portland and Enes Kanter had a game-high 21 rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed his sixth game in the last eight and fourth in a row with a left knee sprain.

Blazers guard CJ McCollum, who has been out since suffering a left foot fracture on Jan. 16, was re-evaluated Tuesday. He will no longer be required to wear a walking boot and will be checked again in two weeks.

Vintage sub zero @Dame_Lillard — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 17, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans 144 - 113 Memphis Grizzlies

1:53 Highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans' visit to the Memphis Grizzlies in Week 9 of the NBA

Zion Williamson scored 31 points as the New Orleans Pelicans salvaged the final game of a four-game road trip by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 144-113.

Zion Williamson is the only player in NBA history to average 23+ points per game on 60% or better field goal percentage through their first 50 career games. pic.twitter.com/VyLRsF1ljF — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 17, 2021

The Pelicans, who allowed an average of 132 points in losses against Chicago, Dallas and Detroit, took control by allowing 49 points total in the second and third quarters.

Josh Hart came off the bench to score a season-high 27 and Willy Hernangomez had 14 off the bench as the Pelicans' reserves outscored the Grizzlies' reserves 57-30, and all 13 Pelicans who played scored. Brandon Ingram scored 22 and Lonzo Ball had 13 as the Pelicans scored a season-high.

New Orleans, which defeated visiting Memphis 118-109 on Feb. 6, beat the Grizzlies for a fifth consecutive time over the last two seasons.

Ja Morant scored 28, Kyle Anderson had 19, Dillon Brooks added 18 and Jonas Valanciunas had 10 for the Grizzlies.

Toronto Raptors 124 - 113 Milwaukee Bucks

1:55 Highlights of the Toronto Raptors' clash with the Milwaukee Bucks in Week 9 of the NBA

Fred VanVleet scored 33 points and added seven assists and the visiting Toronto Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 124-113 Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game set.

The Raptors, who had lost two in a row, handed the Bucks their fourth straight loss.

Kyle Lowry scored 18 points for Toronto before leaving the game for good because of a left ankle injury with 8:42 to play in the third quarter. He also exited late in the first half but returned to start the third quarter.

Pascal Siakam added 23 points and 13 rebounds for Toronto. Chris Boucher had 14 points, and OG Anunoby, who returned after missing 10 games with a strained calf, scored 13 points. Norman Powell put up 11 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out eight assists and logged five steals for Milwaukee.

Pat Connaughton scored 18 of his season-best 20 points in the first half for the Bucks. Bobby Portis had 16 points, Donte DiVincenzo scored 12 and Bryn Forbes and Khris Middleton each had 11.

Milwaukee was without Jrue Holiday (health and safety protocols) for the fifth straight game.