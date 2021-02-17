Is LaMelo Ball a top-10 point guard? San Antonio Spurs flying under the radar and what next for Blake Griffin

Host Jaydee Dyer is joined by Chicago Bulls legend BJ Armstrong and Mo Mooncey to discuss Blake Griffin's future, LaMelo Ball's standing amongst point guards in the league and whether the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz can make a splash in the playoffs
Jaydee Dyer is joined by three-time NBA champion B.J. Armstrong and Sky Sports analyst Mo Mooncey while Ovie Soko is away with Team GB preparing for EuroBasket 2022 qualifiers.
They begin the show with the latest news from around the league, most notably the ongoing trade rumours concerning Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond and Detroit Pistons power forward Blake Griffin.
Both players are now sitting as their teams hope to move them before the March 25 trade deadline.
In Hot or Not the guys discuss whether LaMelo Ball is already a top-10 point guard, why you should never sleep on a Gregg Popovich team and whether a listener's prediction - that the Suns and Jazz will play out the Western Conference Finals - holds any weight as both teams continue to impress.
This week's Off the Court feature focuses on sneakers and sustainability, as Mo speaks to Nike Senior Creative Director Ross Klein and WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson.
In Primetime Preview, Jaydee looks ahead to Spurs @ Knicks and Heat @ Lakers on Saturday night, while the Celtics take on the Pelicans live at 8.30pm Sunday evening on Sky Sports Arena.